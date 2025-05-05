Koyal.AI and Offbeet Media Group Announce Strategic Partnership at WAVES Summit 2025

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: Koyal.AI, is silicon valley based next-generation GenAI audio-to-video storytelling platform has entered into a strategic partnership with Offbeet Media Group to launch and adoption of Koyal's services across its target groups of creators, artists, production houses and media companies. Koyal was seen live in action in the series of music videos launched during the inaugural day at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai.

Koyal.AI works on the concept of transforming audio tracks into rich, emotive video narratives using state-of-the-art AI models that extract emotions, context, and storytelling elements directly from music. Koyal platform uses CHARCHA, which is it's proprietary personalization engine presented at NeurIPS 2024, powers Koyal.AI's video generation with context-aware, artist-specific outputs. It uses a consent-based verification system - requiring live physical actions like head turns - to ensure likenesses are used only with explicit permission, protecting against unauthorized deepfakes.

Offbeet Media Group boasts of an impressive portfolio of Media brands such as 101India.com, United States premier League, Offbeet Studio's and Offbeet Music with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Banglore, Dubai and New York. Company also has deep credentials in delivering global standard content solutions for brands and Govt sector both across Music Anthems, Short films, Web Series, TVC's, Documentaries and brand strategy.

Speaking about the AI application, Founders of Koyal.AI, the sister-brother duo Gauri Agarwal and Mehul Agarwal, graduates of MIT and Carnegie Mellon University, with research experience at Meta said, "We are super stoked about our partnership with Offbeet Media Group, their deep relationship and understanding of the media and entertainment sector across global markets is our strategic step to scale Koyal's offering across markets and our target groups. With our multimodal AI suite and state-of-the-art (SOTA) character consistency, Koyal is setting new benchmarks for how artists, creators and production houses can visualize their work. Koyal is here to democratize storytelling. Our technology reduces cost, time, and effort while empowering to visualize their music and stories in all formats like never before."

Speaking about partnership, Jaideep Singh, Founder & CEO of Offbeet Media Group said, "We find this partnership of great complimenting synergies. Offbeet has already started its journey of integrating koyal in our media products and service solutions as first step to develop use cases. We will have a series on 101india and communication campaign for United States Premier league coming up very soon. Our teams across markets are also gearing up to introduce Koyal' magic to artists, creators, production houses and brands across markets for a swift BtoB scale before BToC launch of koyal's services."

The first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), a milestone event for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector, is being hosted by the Government of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra, from May 1 to 4, 2025.

