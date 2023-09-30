KP Energy receives NoA from NTPC REL for 464.10 MW BoS package for wind energy project in Gujarat

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 30: KP Energy Limited, a leading player in the renewable energy sector, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving a Notification of Award (NOA) from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) for a 464.10 MW Balance of System Package. This package is part of an Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) Connected Wind Energy project in Gujarat.

KP Energy clinched the contract from NTPC REL, a subsidiary of NTPC, through a rigorous and highly competitive bidding process, reaffirming its excellence in the renewable energy domain. The project falls under the company’s Captive Power Producer (CPP) business segment.

Under the contracts, KP Energy will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC). These services encompass the acquisition and transfer of land for the project, the supply of all necessary equipment for the balance of plant, and the provision of various services related to unloading, storage, on-site handling, installation, insurance, civil and allied works, integration into the grid, testing, and commissioning. Additionally, the company will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the contract scope for three years, ensuring its optimal performance and reliability.

Dr Faruk G Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KP Group, said, “We are thrilled to receive the Notification of Award for this vital project from NTPC REL. It underscores our strong presence in the renewable energy sector and our expertise in the timely execution of challenging projects. The project aligns with our mission to contribute to sustainable energy solutions and reflects the trust clients have in our project execution capabilities. KP Group remains committed to delivering high-quality renewable energy projects that contribute to India's green energy goals and promote a cleaner and greener future.”

As per the contract, the project is slated to be completed within 21 months from the date of the NOA.

Earlier, KP Energy successfully commissioned a 29.4MW (Phase-II) ISTS-connected wind power project comprising 14 WTGs of 2.1 MW each at Sidhpur site in Devbhumi Dwarka.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor