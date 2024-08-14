KPG Roofings Launches Local Manufacturing of Ceramic Roof Tiles in Gujarat for the First Time

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 14: In a groundbreaking development that promises to revolutionize the roofing industry in India, KPG Roofings, the nation's premier roof tile brand and the largest seller of ceramic roof tiles, has announced the commencement of its domestic production of ceramic roof tiles in Gujarat. This significant initiative marks the first time ceramic roof tiles will be manufactured within the country.

The timing of this announcement is particularly significant given the current global trade environment. By producing ceramic roof tiles domestically, KPG Roofings aims to mitigate the challenges posed by the roofing industry due to the fluctuating shipping charges and supply chain disruptions, ensuring a steady and reliable supply of roofing materials for the Indian market.

White clay roof tiles, commonly called ceramic roof tiles, are mainly imported from foreign countries. These products come with a ceramic coating on white clay that preserves color for up to 30 years, reduces water absorption, and resists algae and fungi. The highly processed white clay used in ceramic roof tiles ensures high strength, load-bearing capacity, and uniform size compared to traditional terracotta roof tiles.

As the most sold ceramic roof tile brand in India, KPG Roofings' decision to start local production is a testament to the growing demand for high-quality, durable roofing solutions. This initiative is expected to provide a substantial boost to the 'Make in India' campaign, reducing dependency on imports and fostering economic growth.

"We are incredibly proud to launch the first-ever production of ceramic roof tiles in India. This is a historic moment not only for KPG Roofings but also for the Indian construction industry," said Rajeel KP, Director of KPG Roofings. "Our state-of-the-art facility in Gujarat, developed in collaboration with other leading companies, will allow us to meet the soaring demand for premium roofing tiles, enhance product availability, and contribute to the local economy."

By manufacturing domestically, the time taken for the product to reach customers is greatly reduced. This ensures timely delivery and increased turnover across all the KPG franchises, significantly enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. KPG Roofings is the largest roof tile showroom network in India with over 40 showrooms. KPG is also expecting to increase the total number of franchises to 100 by the year 2030.

The local production is anticipated to bring several benefits. Reduced dependency on imports will lower costs and make high-quality ceramic roof tiles more affordable for consumers. Local production ensures a steady supply, reducing lead times and improving customer satisfaction. Additionally, this move will create jobs and boost the local economy through the establishment of a manufacturing facility.

The new manufacturing plant in Gujarat is equipped with advanced technology to produce world-class ceramic roof tiles that meet international standards. "This initiative aligns perfectly with the 'Make in India' vision and underscores our commitment to sustainable growth and self-reliance," added Rajeel. "By manufacturing locally, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also creating jobs and fostering skill development in the region."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor