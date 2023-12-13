KPIT Unveils Breakthrough Sodium-Ion Battery Technology to Alleviate Lithium Dependency

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: KPIT Technologies (NSE: KPITTECH BSE: 542651), an independent software integration partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem, unveils its Sodium (Na)-ion battery technology.

KPIT joins a small and elite group of sustainability-focused organisations worldwide that have developed sodium-ion-based battery technology. This battery technology promises to reduce import dependency on core battery materials. It has several use-cases for automotive and mobility, especially for electric two and 3-wheelers and commercial vehicles. It has promising applications in stationary deployments, such as UPS backups and grid storage, as well as in the marine and defence sectors.

This demonstrates the exemplary and synergetic industry-academia collaboration between KPIT and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune. The IISER Pune team led by Dr. Satishchandra Ogale has made remarkable contributions to material synthesis, characterisation and battery testing.

Commenting on this announcement, Ravi Pandit, Co-founder and Chairman of KPIT Technologies, said, "Sustainability is at the heart of KPIT's vision. We are working on multiple technologies to reimagine mobility and accelerate the push towards cleaner transportation. As the electric mobility ecosystem matured, we were cognizant of having alternate battery technologies and localising the storage value chain. Our Sodium-Ion Battery technology, completely reliant on Earth's abundant raw materials, is another testament to

KPIT's commitment towards the sustainable mobility ecosystem. We look forward to partnering with manufacturing companies to commercialise this technology globally."

KPIT has a strong foothold in software development, integration and validation for Electrification programs for global automotive leaders. Additionally, KPIT has been pioneering sustainable and efficient energy storage system simulation, design, development and integration for over nine years. A team of PhDs and MTechs in Materials Science and Electrochemistry are behind the multiple global patents in the battery domain, 500K+ cycles of data tested on different chemistries and form factors, 500+ cell prototypes fabricated, 100+ production-intent cells fabricated and tested.

Key highlights of this Sodium-Ion Battery technology:

* Extended lifespan with 80% capacity retention for 3000 - 6000 cycles

* Multiple variants having distinct performance characteristics and energy density ranging from 100-170 Wh/Kg

* Faster charging than common lithium batteries

* Superior sub-zero temperature tolerance

* Excellent high-temperature tolerance with minimal thermal management

* Enhanced Safety

* Substantially reduce the cost of ownership and increase the vehicle uptime, thereby increasing income

As a core technology company, KPIT will continue to enhance battery technology. KPIT is inviting partners to manufacture and commercialise this technology.

