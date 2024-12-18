KPMG in India collaborates with Impossible Transformations to jointly offer the 'Transforming Your Leadership Presence' programme

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: KPMG in India and Being Transformed Pvt Ltd ("Impossible Transformations"), today announced that they are teaming up to offer an experiential and transformative programme titled 'Transforming Your Leadership Presence', aimed at enabling CXO level professionals to build a strong and sustained leadership presence.

In today's global business environment, leaders face multifaceted challenges. These include industry disruptions, shifting customer demands, new competition, and diverse multigenerational workforces, to name a few. In view of this, leaders are expected to inspire their teams by staying committed to their organisational vision.

To that effect, making an impact in such a complex, dynamic environment requires leaders to exercise influence, which can be achieved through a strong leadership presence. Building an impactful leadership presence involves harnessing the power of the inner self their inner centeredness, their innate capacities, and purpose. This needs to be complemented by a strong outer self that helps leaders present themselves confidently in the external world. To sum up, mastering both the inner self and the outer self is fundamental to creating an authentic, powerful, and enduring leadership presence.

The four-month 'Transforming Your Leadership Presence' programme, jointly offered by KPMG in India and Impossible Transformations, focuses on strengthening the inner and the outer presence. The programme is designed to enable participants to self-reflect, critically examine, and discover their true selves and identify the brakes that hold them back. The programme would also look to equip leaders with tools and skills that will enable them to emerge as leaders with great presence and lead with humility and authenticity.

"Leaders today need to step up their influence to ensure their organisations thrive. Influence comes from having a great presence, derived from a leader's inner game (the being), and demonstrated through the outer game (the doing). A balanced interplay of the inner and outer game is fundamental to creating a sustainable, authentic, and impactful leadership presence," said Vijay Gogoi, Partner and Lead, Learning Services, KPMG in India, sharing his views on the announcement.

Manisha Dahad, Co-founder, Impossible Transformations, commented, "In today's environment of overwhelming pressure and uncertainty, a leader who is centred in their true self, who can stand by what they truly believe in, and who emanates positivity, can transform people around them. Such leaders, who operate from deep within and fully express who they are from a space of wholeness, are needed in our environment."

Highlights of the Programme:

The programme is designed to enable leaders to master the 'inner game' so they can:

- Be connected to their inner self and gain clarity about their purpose.

- Experience inner poise and centeredness even in stressful situations.

- Display mastery over their thoughts, feelings, and actions, which is reflected in their presence.

Elevate the 'outer game' to help:

- Create a powerful brand presence.

- Express leadership presence through strong body language.

- Articulate sharp perspectives based on an enhanced understanding of contemporary industry trends.

About KPMG in India

KPMG entities in India are professional services firm(s). These Indian member firms are affiliated with KPMG International Limited. KPMG was established in India, in August 1993. Our professionals leverage the global network of firms, and are conversant with local laws, regulations, markets and competition. KPMG has offices across India in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Vadodara and Vijayawada.

KPMG entities in India offer services to national and international clients in India across sectors. We strive to provide rapid, performance-based, industry-focused and technology-enabled services, which reflect a shared knowledge of global and local industries and our experience of the Indian business environment.

Impossible Transformations

Impossible Transformations has developed a body of work on 'Being Centredness' over 27 years, focusing on egoless leadership, inner transformation, and culture change. This expertise is crucial for developing executives who not only excel in their professional roles but also cultivate leadership qualities grounded in self-awareness, humility, and emotional intelligence, bringing the benefit of a specialized company that has created a niche in the space of Being Centredness. Click here to know more: impossibletransformations.com

