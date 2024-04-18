KPMG Innovation Kaleidoscope Insights Centre Inaugurated in Bengaluru

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18: Ushering in a new era of collaborative innovation, KPMG in India launched its second KPMG Innovation Kaleidoscope Insights Centre in Bengaluru today.

This collaborative workspace fosters a dynamic environment where KPMG people, clients, start-ups, and strategic alliance partners can engage to co-create solutions to solve dynamic business challenges.

Located within its Bengaluru office in Embassy Golf Links Business Park, the Centre showcases a blend of India and Global solutions to address real-world business requirements. Business leaders will gain access to immersive experiences, valuable insights, innovative technology, and the resources needed to propel their organisations forward. The centre also displays state of art solutions in specific sectors, insight-driven solutions demonstrated through AR-VR devices, Tax Technologies, Digital solutions for ESG, and Gen AI solutions across sectors and domains that will address the digital innovation needs of GCCs and clients across sectors.

Speaking on the launch, Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO, KPMG in India said, "KPMG Insights Centre symbolises a dynamic environment designed to facilitate seamless communication, robust collaboration, and synergistic co-creation between our clients and teams. Our vision for this space is to equip our clients with tools and knowledge necessary to build the future. At the insights center we facilitate intersection between human intellect and cutting-edge technology and aim to drive immersive learning experiences, driving innovation, and nurturing growth."

Anindya Basu, National Managing Partner, Head - Advisory, KPMG in India adds, "The future belongs to those who embrace innovation. By equipping businesses with the solutions and insights that are relevant to them in the ever-evolving business landscape, we can compliment them in their growth agenda. We envision that this centre will become the source for innovation, where we combine global expertise with local ingenuity to develop solutions that push the boundaries of what's possible."

"Bengaluru is an important global base for technology solutions, and it continues to be a leading hub for both business and technology innovation. KPMG in India's second Innovation Kaleidoscope Insights Centre housed in the Bengaluru office will draw on the immense talent, digital expertise and innovative potential available here. We encourage and invite clients and organisations alike, to visit this immersive workspace, which will offer a one-of-a-kind experience and a showcase all our solutions," said Supreet Sachdev, Office Managing Partner, Bengaluru, KPMG in India.

Following the successful operation of its first innovation centre at KPMG in India's Mumbai office in 2022 where KPMG teams have collaborated with alliance partners to solve industry challenges, demonstrated accelerators built with KPMG partners like Oracle, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, ServiceNow and multiple start-ups. For more information, please visit the webpage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor