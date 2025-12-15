Kr8ivity League 2025 Grand Finale Celebrates Young Innovators Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 15: The Grand Finale of Kr8ivity League 2025, India's premier student innovation and STEM competition, was successfully held on 12-13 December 2025, bringing together Zonal winners from across the country. With participation from 100+ schools PAN India, the event celebrated creativity, problem-solving, coding, robotics, entrepreneurship, and innovation among students from Grades 4 to 12.

CodeQuest Finale - 12 December 2025

Venue: Sparsh Global Business School

The CodeQuest Finale witnessed exceptional performances by young coders from Grades 4 & 5, who showcased their coding and storytelling skills.

Winners:

1st Position: The Shishukunj International School, Indore

Hazel Jagwani, Aavya Thacker, Suhaan Jagwani

2nd Position: Mount Carmel International School, Akola

Hashir Ahmed

3rd Position: HIS - Omega Branch, Chennai

M. Jaslyn Keziah, Amizhthini E. S.

Best Concept: Sparsh Global School, Greater Noida

Tarun Bhatia

STEM & Robotics Competitions - 13 December 2025

Venue: IIT Delhi

The second day hosted multiple flagship competitions including STEMpreneur, RoboQuest Jr., RoboQuest Sr., STEMcult, and Kr8ivity Show. The Robotics competitions emerged as showstoppers, with 100+ teams competing in Junior and Senior categories.

RoboQuest Jr. Results

1st Position: Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad

Arsh Sharma, Chinmay Choudhary, Anmol Rathi

2nd Position: Sanjivani Academy, Kopargaon

Amey Bankar, Ojas Pahilwan, Shahu Nikam

3rd Position: Sparsh Global School, Greater Noida

Stavya Yash, Abhay Parashar

Best Design: Venkateshwar Global School, Delhi

Vidhan Gupta, Reyansh Goel, Medansh Kochar

RoboQuest Sr. Results

1st Position: Lotus Valley International School, Gurugram

Saksham Arora, Prabal Tanwar, Prajot Singh

2nd Position: Sanjivani Academy, Kopargaon

Sarvesh Shelke, Prajwal Bhad

3rd Position: Mondrian High, Dehradun

Aditya Pant, Dhairya Kant Gupta, Ubaid Saifi

Best Design: Venkateshwar Global School, Delhi

Rachit Goyal, Jayant Kansal

STEMpreneur Results

Students from Grades 9-12 showcased entrepreneurial thinking and real-world problem-solving.

1st Position: Sparsh International School, Greater Noida

T. S. Shrishanth, Ishaan Raman, Aryan Saini

2nd Position: Pravara Public School, Rahata

Dhananjay Dattu Misal, Samrat Vijay Ugale, Aryan Satish Wagh

3rd Position: Neerja Modi World School, Jaipur

Atharv Baluja, Vansh Agarwal

Best Pitch: Sunbeam School Varuna, Varanasi

Abhishek Singh, Shashwat Chaturvedi, Maulik Tripathi

Kr8ivity Show Results

1st Position: Bhaurav Devras Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Noida

Kishan Dubey, Harsh Gupta, Aastha

2nd Position: PIET Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, NFL Panipat

Charmy, Suraj

3rd Position: RKP Senior Secondary School, Rohtak

Nilesh Kumar

STEMcult - Integrating STEM with Culture (Aligned with NEP 2020)

The newly introduced STEMcult category beautifully merged STEM concepts with cultural performances, reflecting the spirit of NEP 2020.

Results:

1st Position: HIS - Omega Branch, Chennai

Chandini, Kavishka, Chaarvi, Nandhini, Sadhurthya Vijay, Lia, Madhuvanthi, Anvika, Swastikaa Vijayan, Swastikksha Vijayan, Abhinidhi, D. Kaaviya

2nd Position: Mount Carmel International School, Akola

Shourya Siddharth Ruhatiya, Devyansh Mayush Jain, Kaya Harish Malpani, Sayesha Saurabh Bilala, Hiya Vijay Kedia, Sakina Adnan Bandukwala, Lavith Hemant Anandani, Aaryani Bajar, Neeti Ram Dhote, Mannat Kaur Oberoi, Adwitha Bhuibhar

3rd Position: Swarnprastha Public School, Sonipat

Aarvi, Gaurika, Advika, Varnika, Disha, Achintya, Ayaam, Pahal

The winners will be offered a unique educational tour of the Museum of the Future, Dubai, as part of the prize.

Distinguished Presence

The event was graced by Mr. Ashutosh Mohle, CEO - WAVEX and Joint Director, Government of India, as the Guest of Honour. He addressed school leaders, teachers, parents, and students, and appreciated the Kr8ivity League team for nurturing innovation among young learners.

The entire event was conceptualized and managed by ABL Education.

Mr. Chetanya Sahu, CEO, ABL Education, delivered the Vote of Thanks, encouraging students to continue their creative journey with Kr8ivity League 2026. He emphasized:

"India grows when its children learn to innovate. Nurturing problem-solving through STEM education is the foundation of every child's future."

About Kr8ivity League

Kr8ivity League is a national-level STEM and innovation platform designed to unleash creativity, problem-solving, and future-ready skills among school students across India.

