Kr8ivity League 2025 Grand Finale Celebrates Young Innovators Across India
By ANI | Updated: December 15, 2025 17:20 IST2025-12-15T17:17:01+5:302025-12-15T17:20:10+5:30
VMPL New Delhi [India], December 15: The Grand Finale of Kr8ivity League 2025, India's premier student innovation and STEM ...
VMPL
New Delhi [India], December 15: The Grand Finale of Kr8ivity League 2025, India's premier student innovation and STEM competition, was successfully held on 12-13 December 2025, bringing together Zonal winners from across the country. With participation from 100+ schools PAN India, the event celebrated creativity, problem-solving, coding, robotics, entrepreneurship, and innovation among students from Grades 4 to 12.
CodeQuest Finale - 12 December 2025
Venue: Sparsh Global Business School
The CodeQuest Finale witnessed exceptional performances by young coders from Grades 4 & 5, who showcased their coding and storytelling skills.
Winners:
1st Position: The Shishukunj International School, Indore
Hazel Jagwani, Aavya Thacker, Suhaan Jagwani
2nd Position: Mount Carmel International School, Akola
Hashir Ahmed
3rd Position: HIS - Omega Branch, Chennai
M. Jaslyn Keziah, Amizhthini E. S.
Best Concept: Sparsh Global School, Greater Noida
Tarun Bhatia
STEM & Robotics Competitions - 13 December 2025
Venue: IIT Delhi
The second day hosted multiple flagship competitions including STEMpreneur, RoboQuest Jr., RoboQuest Sr., STEMcult, and Kr8ivity Show. The Robotics competitions emerged as showstoppers, with 100+ teams competing in Junior and Senior categories.
RoboQuest Jr. Results
1st Position: Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad
Arsh Sharma, Chinmay Choudhary, Anmol Rathi
2nd Position: Sanjivani Academy, Kopargaon
Amey Bankar, Ojas Pahilwan, Shahu Nikam
3rd Position: Sparsh Global School, Greater Noida
Stavya Yash, Abhay Parashar
Best Design: Venkateshwar Global School, Delhi
Vidhan Gupta, Reyansh Goel, Medansh Kochar
RoboQuest Sr. Results
1st Position: Lotus Valley International School, Gurugram
Saksham Arora, Prabal Tanwar, Prajot Singh
2nd Position: Sanjivani Academy, Kopargaon
Sarvesh Shelke, Prajwal Bhad
3rd Position: Mondrian High, Dehradun
Aditya Pant, Dhairya Kant Gupta, Ubaid Saifi
Best Design: Venkateshwar Global School, Delhi
Rachit Goyal, Jayant Kansal
STEMpreneur Results
Students from Grades 9-12 showcased entrepreneurial thinking and real-world problem-solving.
1st Position: Sparsh International School, Greater Noida
T. S. Shrishanth, Ishaan Raman, Aryan Saini
2nd Position: Pravara Public School, Rahata
Dhananjay Dattu Misal, Samrat Vijay Ugale, Aryan Satish Wagh
3rd Position: Neerja Modi World School, Jaipur
Atharv Baluja, Vansh Agarwal
Best Pitch: Sunbeam School Varuna, Varanasi
Abhishek Singh, Shashwat Chaturvedi, Maulik Tripathi
Kr8ivity Show Results
1st Position: Bhaurav Devras Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Noida
Kishan Dubey, Harsh Gupta, Aastha
2nd Position: PIET Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, NFL Panipat
Charmy, Suraj
3rd Position: RKP Senior Secondary School, Rohtak
Nilesh Kumar
STEMcult - Integrating STEM with Culture (Aligned with NEP 2020)
The newly introduced STEMcult category beautifully merged STEM concepts with cultural performances, reflecting the spirit of NEP 2020.
Results:
1st Position: HIS - Omega Branch, Chennai
Chandini, Kavishka, Chaarvi, Nandhini, Sadhurthya Vijay, Lia, Madhuvanthi, Anvika, Swastikaa Vijayan, Swastikksha Vijayan, Abhinidhi, D. Kaaviya
2nd Position: Mount Carmel International School, Akola
Shourya Siddharth Ruhatiya, Devyansh Mayush Jain, Kaya Harish Malpani, Sayesha Saurabh Bilala, Hiya Vijay Kedia, Sakina Adnan Bandukwala, Lavith Hemant Anandani, Aaryani Bajar, Neeti Ram Dhote, Mannat Kaur Oberoi, Adwitha Bhuibhar
3rd Position: Swarnprastha Public School, Sonipat
Aarvi, Gaurika, Advika, Varnika, Disha, Achintya, Ayaam, Pahal
The winners will be offered a unique educational tour of the Museum of the Future, Dubai, as part of the prize.
Distinguished Presence
The event was graced by Mr. Ashutosh Mohle, CEO - WAVEX and Joint Director, Government of India, as the Guest of Honour. He addressed school leaders, teachers, parents, and students, and appreciated the Kr8ivity League team for nurturing innovation among young learners.
The entire event was conceptualized and managed by ABL Education.
Mr. Chetanya Sahu, CEO, ABL Education, delivered the Vote of Thanks, encouraging students to continue their creative journey with Kr8ivity League 2026. He emphasized:
"India grows when its children learn to innovate. Nurturing problem-solving through STEM education is the foundation of every child's future."
About Kr8ivity League
Kr8ivity League is a national-level STEM and innovation platform designed to unleash creativity, problem-solving, and future-ready skills among school students across India.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app