KRAFTON India Brings Another Reward Drop With BGMI Redeem Codes for 9th January!
By ANI | Updated: January 9, 2026 13:40 IST2026-01-09T19:09:18+5:302026-01-09T13:40:04+5:30
PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9: KRAFTON India has released a new set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE ...
PNN
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9: KRAFTON India has released a new set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), allowing players to unlock the Tender Gift Stun Grenade. As part of BGMI's ongoing daily reward initiative, the limited-time drop offers players another exclusive item designed to enhance gameplay while keeping daily engagement high.
- 59 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards
- BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI's official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
HPZCZWG6BS9JD7EW
HPZDZ76JHQFKBRFH
HPZEZAN4P6XTGVAE
HPZFZSG567RF5JEC
HPZGZQG3BNQKWAPV
HPZHZVTPAB9JD7AP
HPZIZNT88KSRV55W
HPZJZSCKAFJN5C7B
HPZKZ5ASG95MNB9D
HPZLZFU5TMXJCCUM
HPZMZB9XHPXPVVX6
HPZNZRJKQBWCCUAN
HPZOZRKXMR68A5BU
HPZPZ8JTGJKNUMMS
HPZQZEJ65JWM8DTU
HPZRZTWVXSSQCXGA
HPZVZGTMNTK6BNMR
HPZTZGD3AHFH5J5B
HPZUZ9QKHCDGG6EM
HPZBAZ9V5RVPUGT9
HPZBBZA3F6BRJVPA
HPZBCZKX78AEHF7G
HPZBDZSUB7JMDQAA
HPZBEZWJGRGC6TJN
HPZBFZ7GVH6W3WMT
HPZBGZBBX9SQABK6
HPZBHZG4TTS6Q5CH
HPZBIZCJQJE6WV89
HPZBJZ4KRFR7KBJN
HPZBKZHPKEU3CTW5
HPZBLZXVS9SA6JVC
HPZBMZQF6D7737E7
HPZBNZ4GVT3WH5CH
HPZBOZPXGJH9NBEP
HPZBPZ6VC7RN7377
HPZBQZGR4BVNPW7T
HPZBRZPVV74MCAWS
HPZBVZBTQMB9VWT6
HPZBTZCMPDDK4NTN
HPZBUZJM7N45J4QS
HPZCAZH74CSUCASB
HPZCBZVSVKKCHWN8
HPZCCZQGQGND5UQS
HPZCDZ98X8FJNCGX
HPZCEZXS5Q8JQWMA
HPZCFZD88AP6SEHJ
HPZCGZT3THB75DEJ
HPZCHZ97HG45MPG5
HPZCIZHVPDK7PV3F
HPZCJZB7SJMG75P5
HPZCKZBVQG8VPMHB
HPZCLZQSFFTTBRDS
HPZCMZHVEPV466CE
HPZCNZGGPGDTMCSB
HPZCOZQ5WKWCHCQA
HPZCPZS7SEPDDGV4
HPZCQZQKE8M5A6FT
HPZCRZF6F9FX6TDE
HPZCVZ6NUJBNS863
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis.
- A user cannot redeem a code twice.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire.
- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message.
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day.
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.
About KRAFTON India
In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 240 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit https://krafton.in/
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app