KRAFTON India Brings Another Reward Drop With BGMI Redeem Codes for 9th January!

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9: KRAFTON India has released a new set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), allowing players to unlock the Tender Gift Stun Grenade. As part of BGMI's ongoing daily reward initiative, the limited-time drop offers players another exclusive item designed to enhance gameplay while keeping daily engagement high.

- 59 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards

- BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI's official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

HPZCZWG6BS9JD7EW

HPZDZ76JHQFKBRFH

HPZEZAN4P6XTGVAE

HPZFZSG567RF5JEC

HPZGZQG3BNQKWAPV

HPZHZVTPAB9JD7AP

HPZIZNT88KSRV55W

HPZJZSCKAFJN5C7B

HPZKZ5ASG95MNB9D

HPZLZFU5TMXJCCUM

HPZMZB9XHPXPVVX6

HPZNZRJKQBWCCUAN

HPZOZRKXMR68A5BU

HPZPZ8JTGJKNUMMS

HPZQZEJ65JWM8DTU

HPZRZTWVXSSQCXGA

HPZVZGTMNTK6BNMR

HPZTZGD3AHFH5J5B

HPZUZ9QKHCDGG6EM

HPZBAZ9V5RVPUGT9

HPZBBZA3F6BRJVPA

HPZBCZKX78AEHF7G

HPZBDZSUB7JMDQAA

HPZBEZWJGRGC6TJN

HPZBFZ7GVH6W3WMT

HPZBGZBBX9SQABK6

HPZBHZG4TTS6Q5CH

HPZBIZCJQJE6WV89

HPZBJZ4KRFR7KBJN

HPZBKZHPKEU3CTW5

HPZBLZXVS9SA6JVC

HPZBMZQF6D7737E7

HPZBNZ4GVT3WH5CH

HPZBOZPXGJH9NBEP

HPZBPZ6VC7RN7377

HPZBQZGR4BVNPW7T

HPZBRZPVV74MCAWS

HPZBVZBTQMB9VWT6

HPZBTZCMPDDK4NTN

HPZBUZJM7N45J4QS

HPZCAZH74CSUCASB

HPZCBZVSVKKCHWN8

HPZCCZQGQGND5UQS

HPZCDZ98X8FJNCGX

HPZCEZXS5Q8JQWMA

HPZCFZD88AP6SEHJ

HPZCGZT3THB75DEJ

HPZCHZ97HG45MPG5

HPZCIZHVPDK7PV3F

HPZCJZB7SJMG75P5

HPZCKZBVQG8VPMHB

HPZCLZQSFFTTBRDS

HPZCMZHVEPV466CE

HPZCNZGGPGDTMCSB

HPZCOZQ5WKWCHCQA

HPZCPZS7SEPDDGV4

HPZCQZQKE8M5A6FT

HPZCRZF6F9FX6TDE

HPZCVZ6NUJBNS863

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis.

- A user cannot redeem a code twice.

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire.

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message.

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day.

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

About KRAFTON India

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 240 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit https://krafton.in/

