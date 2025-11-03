KRAFTON India CEO Unveils 2026 Esports Roadmap: A Structured Pathway for India's Gaming Talent from Grassroots to Global Podium

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 3: Marking the close of a defining year for Indian Esports, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India, unveiled KRAFTON India's 2026 Esports Roadmap today at the BGMI International Cup 2025 in New Delhi. The roadmap comprises bigger, expanded versions of KRAFTON India's marquee esports IPs - BGIS (BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES), BMPS (PRO SERIES), BMSD (SHOWDOWN) and BMIC (INTERNATIONAL CUP) - that will span multiple cities, bringing world-class competition closer to fans across the country. Alongside, he announced the inaugural KRAFTON India Awards a new annual initiative crafted to recognise and empower India's rapidly growing gaming talent to be held in Mumbai on 9th January 2026.

Addressing thousands of fans at the event, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India, said: "The 2026 Roadmap is more than a tournament calendar - it's a structured pathway for Indian gamers to rise from grassroots to the global podium. We have designed it with an intent to further the ecosystem: one that identifies emerging talent at the regional level, nurtures them through national competition, and gives them a chance to represent India internationally."

Fuelling the Rise of Indian Esports

India's esports journey has reached a pivotal moment. What began as small online tournaments has evolved into stadium-scale events, global broadcasts, and millions of fans cheering for homegrown teams. With government recognition, corporate investments, and rising youth participation, India is no longer an emerging player - it's an emerging powerhouse.

In 2025 alone, KRAFTON India's marquee tournaments - BGIS, BMPS, BMSD, and BMIC - offered a collective prize pool of over ₹4 Crore, reflecting the scale, professionalism, and economic momentum now driving the country's competitive gaming landscape.

KRAFTON India has been at the heart of this transformation. Through consistent investment, structured tournaments, and player-focused initiatives, the company has shaped a new era where Indian gamers compete with global elites. The 2026 roadmap takes that progress to the next level, ensuring that opportunity is no longer limited by geography, exposure, or access.

Speaking about the announcement, Karan Pathak, Associate Director - Esports, KRAFTON India, said: "With the 2026 Esports roadmap, our vision is to build a stronger, more inclusive ecosystem that supports both established and emerging talent. We want to give every player from underdogs to champions a platform to showcase their skill and represent India on the global stage. Through our expanded tournament circuit, we're creating more opportunities, more recognition, and more pathways for Indian esports to grow, evolve, and shine internationally."

The ladder of progression for players and teams:

1. BGIS (BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES): The starting point for every aspirant; open registrations for all players

a. Registrations open: End of December 2025

b. (Tentative) Tournament window: January to March 2026

2. BMPS (BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES): The proving ground for India's top professional teams.

a. Tournament window: May - June 2026

b. Winner earns a slot at the Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh, July 2026

3. BMSD (BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SHOWDOWN): A high-intensity LAN competition that pits India's best against each other for national dominance

a. (Tentative) Tournament window: August to October 2026

4. BMIC (BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA INTERNATIONAL CUP): The grand international finale, where India battles Korea and Japan on home turf for global glory

a. (Tentative) Tournament window: October 2026

b. Format- International LAN event (India vs. Korea vs. Japan)

With this announcement, KRAFTON India reinforces its role as the driving force behind India's rise in global esports - one that's not just hosting competitions but building a generation of champions.

