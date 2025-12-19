KRAFTON India Continues BGMI Redeem Code Rollout with 19th December Drop

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 19: Continuing its ongoing reward campaign, KRAFTON India has rolled out another set of redeem codes, giving players a fresh chance to unlock exciting in-game content. With limited redemptions available per code, this release keeps the excitement high while encouraging players to redeem quickly and stay engaged with the evolving in-game experience.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1) HKZCZPSDTF66XTCG

2) HKZDZEFPSEQQG64Q

3) HKZEZ5V5HCQMDGC9

4) HKZFZR9C55GPT7GG

5) HKZGZ8683ENV38K4

6) HKZHZEG57DSE7S54

7) HKZIZ3FNTXKNBP3B

8) HKZJZKXXP7F9Q4WR

9) HKZKZR6MA9D35P3E

10) HKZLZSUGWBSGJ7XV

11) HKZMZVH9V8H8D6AP

12) HKZNZXNSWPJ8WR68

13) HKZOZXVABCTF8NWF

14) HKZPZKAX5P3865SB

15) HKZQZPW94HH6AN5R

16) HKZRZRHRGCTTFMVJ

17) HKZVZ8DNHVK8FG3E

18) HKZTZ5C7U5DBMGWB

19) HKZUZJQNF9Q95ENV

20) HKZBAZQ8QN5HAFVJ

21) HKZBBZGJMVG57UR3

22) HKZBCZEBTDRWRFBR

23) HKZBDZRTPUTFFPEU

24) HKZBEZDKJX5F5W3U

25) HKZBFZRS3W5U4SUE

26) HKZBGZ3GSAPU5C7M

27) HKZBHZMPVFBK5AUC

28) HKZBIZVDMKKEUBGV

29) HKZBJZJT7HWRV9DP

30) HKZBKZKSTSNMFURK

31) HKZBLZ7SXN7X63RN

32) HKZBMZ8E9H69BHBD

33) HKZBNZ79X8J8DGQQ

34) HKZBOZKSKANCVKUQ

35) HKZBPZKCAJJJ5MV8

36) HKZBQZS88NR739RM

37) HKZBRZB8E3X9CURE

38) HKZBVZTCESX6U3NV

39) HKZBTZ8UTEGWKATF

40) HKZBUZUKCTC6FKJK

41) HKZCAZJQFXPGX49A

42) HKZCBZWA4KVDSUU8

43) HKZCCZ9VGM4TPSPN

44) HKZCDZRQHP63UMH6

45) HKZCEZ7PH5M4QKHT

46) HKZCFZUA7435EDC3

47) HKZCGZHK9R5JWKUF

48) HKZCHZGGKCVX64RX

49) HKZCIZU6FD9JDW3U

50) HKZCJZCV5Q5QVBK6

51) HKZCKZQJM9NBK753

52) HKZCLZ9SR6D396AF

53) HKZCMZXB6BT3HQEM

54) HKZCNZD6KUN799NS

55) HKZCOZSCDXFH6GH8

56) HKZCPZS3HUTTCQ7T

57) HKZCQZDFD6TEGSJ6

58) HKZCRZAMQC6GUXBM

59) HKZCVZ8MGASPPFBJ

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

