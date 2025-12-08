KRAFTON India Drops Another Wave of Official BGMI Redeem Codes for December 8th - New Rewards Up for Grabs

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 8: Riding on strong community enthusiasm from earlier drops, KRAFTON India is back with another rollout of 59 official BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) redeem codes. This fresh batch gives players another chance to unlock premium in-game rewards including exclusive skins, outfits, and weapon enhancements. With BGMI community engagement at an all-time high, these codes are part of KRAFTON India's ongoing effort to reward loyal players with exciting, limited-time benefits.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. HFZCZJKKR3EWH5UX

2. HFZDZ7CDK8J3WS88

3. HFZEZQNV3SHCTCFM

4. HFZFZUVGCJ3JTA5M

5. HFZGZNB54HFQGM6D

6. HFZHZCVSCNGGHFU6

7. HFZIZH5U3WPNNPEJ

8. HFZJZ7QPCHUNH93C

9. HFZKZHDRAWA7KJM7

10. HFZLZXKHDN3QNS5F

11. HFZMZUU63TJHVM38

12. HFZNZ7D5UAEMRK7X

13. HFZOZBJC8GX3AQ4J

14. HFZPZDWFTBUGCMB5

15. HFZQZ9GEHVMFJAPE

16. HFZRZNAEK8HRVGQW

17. HFZVZ8CEN8G9EB9V

18. HFZTZGS6VFCTJ45J

19. HFZUZS8SRAB5KJVM

20. HFZBAZDMRCCNDBFE

21. HFZBBZ643FG3AQFN

22. HFZBCZJR8UVWAXKF

23. HFZBDZN559H88R9P

24. HFZBEZU4M7SPJPAT

25. HFZBFZGTWXK9DPVG

26. HFZBGZNUEDUGW3HF

27. HFZBHZPCMCMG37WA

28. HFZBIZGADPEAVRE6

29. HFZBJZCE95JUU5P3

30. HFZBKZBU7TW5XHVW

31. HFZBLZFD96JDUKWM

32. HFZBMZ7USFRN5PFB

33. HFZBNZE6UPHNE9BE

34. HFZBOZ43JDFM69BA

35. HFZBPZHWS7UM5HPP

36. HFZBQZ6R7UKPNUP5

37. HFZBRZXBMPPJXDMX

38. HFZBVZKWG7KP4XX7

39. HFZBTZV3JN87XK89

40. HFZBUZQJA7X57N8R

41. HFZCAZUSQQQ4GBGF

42. HFZCBZHKUTN3DNRJ

43. HFZCCZJ9QNRRKJV7

44. HFZCDZDJQ9U4P949

45. HFZCEZNJF3QHASS5

46. HFZCFZWEQA5X4UBQ

47. HFZCGZRRHXND76M6

48. HFZCHZMMGHB8AUBE

49. HFZCIZBUGK6AN4M3

50. HFZCJZX6C3PSR63K

51. HFZCKZ9HD96AEFPX

52. HFZCLZVD745NR3UN

53. HFZCMZVT8C4JDX3A

54. HFZCNZX7J8AMEB7J

55. HFZCOZ78REK769TW

56. HFZCPZKHSF88JUDT

57. HFZCQZMBST773VJK

58. HFZCRZP5G5VP6XVC

59. HFZCVZRKAVQ9JRUR

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor