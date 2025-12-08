KRAFTON India Drops Another Wave of Official BGMI Redeem Codes for December 8th - New Rewards Up for Grabs
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 8: Riding on strong community enthusiasm from earlier drops, KRAFTON India is back with another rollout of 59 official BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) redeem codes. This fresh batch gives players another chance to unlock premium in-game rewards including exclusive skins, outfits, and weapon enhancements. With BGMI community engagement at an all-time high, these codes are part of KRAFTON India's ongoing effort to reward loyal players with exciting, limited-time benefits.
Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. HFZCZJKKR3EWH5UX
2. HFZDZ7CDK8J3WS88
3. HFZEZQNV3SHCTCFM
4. HFZFZUVGCJ3JTA5M
5. HFZGZNB54HFQGM6D
6. HFZHZCVSCNGGHFU6
7. HFZIZH5U3WPNNPEJ
8. HFZJZ7QPCHUNH93C
9. HFZKZHDRAWA7KJM7
10. HFZLZXKHDN3QNS5F
11. HFZMZUU63TJHVM38
12. HFZNZ7D5UAEMRK7X
13. HFZOZBJC8GX3AQ4J
14. HFZPZDWFTBUGCMB5
15. HFZQZ9GEHVMFJAPE
16. HFZRZNAEK8HRVGQW
17. HFZVZ8CEN8G9EB9V
18. HFZTZGS6VFCTJ45J
19. HFZUZS8SRAB5KJVM
20. HFZBAZDMRCCNDBFE
21. HFZBBZ643FG3AQFN
22. HFZBCZJR8UVWAXKF
23. HFZBDZN559H88R9P
24. HFZBEZU4M7SPJPAT
25. HFZBFZGTWXK9DPVG
26. HFZBGZNUEDUGW3HF
27. HFZBHZPCMCMG37WA
28. HFZBIZGADPEAVRE6
29. HFZBJZCE95JUU5P3
30. HFZBKZBU7TW5XHVW
31. HFZBLZFD96JDUKWM
32. HFZBMZ7USFRN5PFB
33. HFZBNZE6UPHNE9BE
34. HFZBOZ43JDFM69BA
35. HFZBPZHWS7UM5HPP
36. HFZBQZ6R7UKPNUP5
37. HFZBRZXBMPPJXDMX
38. HFZBVZKWG7KP4XX7
39. HFZBTZV3JN87XK89
40. HFZBUZQJA7X57N8R
41. HFZCAZUSQQQ4GBGF
42. HFZCBZHKUTN3DNRJ
43. HFZCCZJ9QNRRKJV7
44. HFZCDZDJQ9U4P949
45. HFZCEZNJF3QHASS5
46. HFZCFZWEQA5X4UBQ
47. HFZCGZRRHXND76M6
48. HFZCHZMMGHB8AUBE
49. HFZCIZBUGK6AN4M3
50. HFZCJZX6C3PSR63K
51. HFZCKZ9HD96AEFPX
52. HFZCLZVD745NR3UN
53. HFZCMZVT8C4JDX3A
54. HFZCNZX7J8AMEB7J
55. HFZCOZ78REK769TW
56. HFZCPZKHSF88JUDT
57. HFZCQZMBST773VJK
58. HFZCRZP5G5VP6XVC
59. HFZCVZRKAVQ9JRUR
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
Step 2: Enter your Character ID
Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"
Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
