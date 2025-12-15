KRAFTON India Drops New BGMI Redeem Codes with the Limited-Time Juicebox Backpack
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 15: KRAFTON India continues to surprise the BGMI community with a fresh drop of 59 official BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) redeem codes, offering players access to the vibrant Juicebox Backpack. Designed to add a burst of color and personality to the battlegrounds, the new reward keeps the excitement rolling with limited-time cosmetic upgrades and premium in-game content.
The redeem codes remain valid until February 28, 2026, and can be claimed only through BGMI's official redemption platform.
Redeem Codes:
1. HIZCZ9QRUESMC5KB
2. HIZDZXSMKAXNJ4SJ
3. HIZEZKJDNCM78SNQ
4. HIZFZXSGN3X89NSJ
5. HIZGZA57PAQKG46N
6. HIZHZPNJSTU8DF4H
7. HIZIZD79DK6QKBVW
8. HIZJZMHNADCGMPGF
9. HIZKZTVPED3NPFN6
10. HIZLZ4CCF99QM84B
11. HIZMZ95637XSWJ97
12. HIZNZPHG7X8VWSJH
13. HIZOZK6PU3SXXRDM
14. HIZPZ6JMB5N6FWTM
15. HIZQZNTJ3U3KX5WP
16. HIZRZPPNJDCN8JJT
17. HIZVZX4DK9G3SR8C
18. HIZTZKXPT7P8HF7E
19. HIZUZADCB34HSXJE
20. HIZBAZDBENHD9NUF
21. HIZBBZKNGWX7JHW6
22. HIZBCZXDHUQPBHVJ
23. HIZBDZDDVBP5UUPM
24. HIZBEZAQU4Q5XQSK
25. HIZBFZ48UTUPRT9G
26. HIZBGZ9JGKE5CT39
27. HIZBHZW6FFV4J7GV
28. HIZBIZS9PVHMVPU4
29. HIZBJZPRVBHUNJPX
30. HIZBKZC5S7SHP5PA
31. HIZBLZ5G7H4N6UG4
32. HIZBMZETJBXN5SKV
33. HIZBNZJ6M34XAU4D
34. HIZBOZ6VR6JPJAN7
35. HIZBPZMEE8VXC4GR
36. HIZBQZREDJ5NWK4V
37. HIZBRZFU3NMQE8QB
38. HIZBVZN44N3BAUMU
39. HIZBTZDSFWC8K8XF
40. HIZBUZ3BUJWFRHXD
41. HIZCAZUV549NUR89
42. HIZCBZNCC3645KK4
43. HIZCCZGXU65RSG6J
44. HIZCDZG5HX3VGU9C
45. HIZCEZ7ADX8T4B7R
46. HIZCFZPMR5UARH4V
47. HIZCGZG3WU5ET6E4
48. HIZCHZR3D8X7EV8N
49. HIZCIZD34H6MWPP4
50. HIZCJZH3G46UDPQT
51. HIZCKZ8559U9RQSM
52. HIZCLZFKQW8H595J
53. HIZCMZK7XU5QVG67
55. HIZCOZCRUA6BXUT9
57. HIZCQZEBGGVU6WQ5
58. HIZCRZHQEKRJ49N4
59. HIZCVZVR6UMNG5JV
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
Step 2: Enter your Character ID
Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"
Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
