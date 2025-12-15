KRAFTON India Drops New BGMI Redeem Codes with the Limited-Time Juicebox Backpack

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 15: KRAFTON India continues to surprise the BGMI community with a fresh drop of 59 official BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) redeem codes, offering players access to the vibrant Juicebox Backpack. Designed to add a burst of color and personality to the battlegrounds, the new reward keeps the excitement rolling with limited-time cosmetic upgrades and premium in-game content.

The redeem codes remain valid until February 28, 2026, and can be claimed only through BGMI's official redemption platform.

Redeem Codes:

1. HIZCZ9QRUESMC5KB

2. HIZDZXSMKAXNJ4SJ

3. HIZEZKJDNCM78SNQ

4. HIZFZXSGN3X89NSJ

5. HIZGZA57PAQKG46N

6. HIZHZPNJSTU8DF4H

7. HIZIZD79DK6QKBVW

8. HIZJZMHNADCGMPGF

9. HIZKZTVPED3NPFN6

10. HIZLZ4CCF99QM84B

11. HIZMZ95637XSWJ97

12. HIZNZPHG7X8VWSJH

13. HIZOZK6PU3SXXRDM

14. HIZPZ6JMB5N6FWTM

15. HIZQZNTJ3U3KX5WP

16. HIZRZPPNJDCN8JJT

17. HIZVZX4DK9G3SR8C

18. HIZTZKXPT7P8HF7E

19. HIZUZADCB34HSXJE

20. HIZBAZDBENHD9NUF

21. HIZBBZKNGWX7JHW6

22. HIZBCZXDHUQPBHVJ

23. HIZBDZDDVBP5UUPM

24. HIZBEZAQU4Q5XQSK

25. HIZBFZ48UTUPRT9G

26. HIZBGZ9JGKE5CT39

27. HIZBHZW6FFV4J7GV

28. HIZBIZS9PVHMVPU4

29. HIZBJZPRVBHUNJPX

30. HIZBKZC5S7SHP5PA

31. HIZBLZ5G7H4N6UG4

32. HIZBMZETJBXN5SKV

33. HIZBNZJ6M34XAU4D

34. HIZBOZ6VR6JPJAN7

35. HIZBPZMEE8VXC4GR

36. HIZBQZREDJ5NWK4V

37. HIZBRZFU3NMQE8QB

38. HIZBVZN44N3BAUMU

39. HIZBTZDSFWC8K8XF

40. HIZBUZ3BUJWFRHXD

41. HIZCAZUV549NUR89

42. HIZCBZNCC3645KK4

43. HIZCCZGXU65RSG6J

44. HIZCDZG5HX3VGU9C

45. HIZCEZ7ADX8T4B7R

46. HIZCFZPMR5UARH4V

47. HIZCGZG3WU5ET6E4

48. HIZCHZR3D8X7EV8N

49. HIZCIZD34H6MWPP4

50. HIZCJZH3G46UDPQT

51. HIZCKZ8559U9RQSM

52. HIZCLZFKQW8H595J

53. HIZCMZK7XU5QVG67

55. HIZCOZCRUA6BXUT9

57. HIZCQZEBGGVU6WQ5

58. HIZCRZHQEKRJ49N4

59. HIZCVZVR6UMNG5JV

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

