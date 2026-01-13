KRAFTON India Introduces the Secret Legacy Backpack in BGMI Ahead of the 4.2 Update with New Redeem Codes
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 13: KRAFTON India has rolled out a fresh set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) ahead of the upcoming 4.2 update, giving players the opportunity to unlock the Secret Legacy Backpack. As part of BGMI's ongoing reward initiative, this limited-time drop adds a bold new cosmetic to players' inventories while building excitement leading into the next major update.
- 59 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards
- BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI's official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
HQZCZUEBV668VGW4
HQZDZPN59GVU6T4K
HQZEZQXRGMA4WC6G
HQZFZVT5PRMUX7DQ
HQZGZ8V8J7RFDJ7T
HQZHZ8X4CW3WSQAC
HQZIZCAB48H8RCWP
HQZJZC3967BHUEDS
HQZKZW77D4GVWSEB
HQZLZN8CPU63Q4EV
HQZMZS6H6MC5UDJF
HQZNZEHQUR46P7XK
HQZOZ3DG66PC3VPM
HQZPZUPDG58WPK9F
HQZQZUAV7TXPNPEJ
HQZRZBTHAFWSKMK3
HQZVZN5JVRSXHGHC
HQZTZ7W7XB9FDA5U
HQZUZJAMQAPXF7E4
HQZBAZM3J3EFF949
HQZBBZR5PGGXVXGH
HQZBCZD8K8J6REMQ
HQZBDZ9MWTWVUXWB
HQZBEZFV9XCF3FKM
HQZBFZ5UN9T7RRAV
HQZBGZ7WECCE5MJ6
HQZBHZHRKUJ99JKC
HQZBIZAW6BPWFUUD
HQZBJZTQG89GTDND
HQZBKZFTW9H99J3W
HQZBLZV4PEC34CFF
HQZBMZB837SEX54Q
HQZBNZPSMRUB7XXF
HQZBOZVPJ4QHE3QE
HQZBPZVNSWCTHKBB
HQZBQZN6DDG5P464
HQZBRZATD8WXPRHS
HQZBVZF9JBJUUJ8G
HQZBTZJE6PC8PNAR
HQZBUZKUDU6RM9DS
HQZCAZRJ9NTR9GNJ
HQZCBZX6JNAGEUPM
HQZCCZPWFSGG33X9
HQZCDZVDBP85BQB8
HQZCEZ8S4JJSSQFF
HQZCFZBBS54A8AAF
HQZCGZNE9JKT53QB
HQZCHZ6PR46VEX36
HQZCIZTDF4A769AH
HQZCJZQD8KXTD33E
HQZCKZMDXMNFW6KB
HQZCLZ9UG8EGWTDE
HQZCMZW9S3EKUMS6
HQZCNZB8SU5QUA7S
HQZCOZK78D8VJ56X
HQZCPZ8WW3P3CWXR
HQZCQZVPT5TJCBUP
HQZCRZTVA7VHT7M8
HQZCVZQX4DAGX6HF
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully. Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days of receiving the in-game mail
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning.
For more information, visit www.krafton.com.
About KRAFTON India
In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 240 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valour: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS).
For more information, visit https://krafton.in/
