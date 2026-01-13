KRAFTON India Introduces the Secret Legacy Backpack in BGMI Ahead of the 4.2 Update with New Redeem Codes

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 13: KRAFTON India has rolled out a fresh set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) ahead of the upcoming 4.2 update, giving players the opportunity to unlock the Secret Legacy Backpack. As part of BGMI's ongoing reward initiative, this limited-time drop adds a bold new cosmetic to players' inventories while building excitement leading into the next major update.

- 59 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards

- BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI's official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

HQZCZUEBV668VGW4

HQZDZPN59GVU6T4K

HQZEZQXRGMA4WC6G

HQZFZVT5PRMUX7DQ

HQZGZ8V8J7RFDJ7T

HQZHZ8X4CW3WSQAC

HQZIZCAB48H8RCWP

HQZJZC3967BHUEDS

HQZKZW77D4GVWSEB

HQZLZN8CPU63Q4EV

HQZMZS6H6MC5UDJF

HQZNZEHQUR46P7XK

HQZOZ3DG66PC3VPM

HQZPZUPDG58WPK9F

HQZQZUAV7TXPNPEJ

HQZRZBTHAFWSKMK3

HQZVZN5JVRSXHGHC

HQZTZ7W7XB9FDA5U

HQZUZJAMQAPXF7E4

HQZBAZM3J3EFF949

HQZBBZR5PGGXVXGH

HQZBCZD8K8J6REMQ

HQZBDZ9MWTWVUXWB

HQZBEZFV9XCF3FKM

HQZBFZ5UN9T7RRAV

HQZBGZ7WECCE5MJ6

HQZBHZHRKUJ99JKC

HQZBIZAW6BPWFUUD

HQZBJZTQG89GTDND

HQZBKZFTW9H99J3W

HQZBLZV4PEC34CFF

HQZBMZB837SEX54Q

HQZBNZPSMRUB7XXF

HQZBOZVPJ4QHE3QE

HQZBPZVNSWCTHKBB

HQZBQZN6DDG5P464

HQZBRZATD8WXPRHS

HQZBVZF9JBJUUJ8G

HQZBTZJE6PC8PNAR

HQZBUZKUDU6RM9DS

HQZCAZRJ9NTR9GNJ

HQZCBZX6JNAGEUPM

HQZCCZPWFSGG33X9

HQZCDZVDBP85BQB8

HQZCEZ8S4JJSSQFF

HQZCFZBBS54A8AAF

HQZCGZNE9JKT53QB

HQZCHZ6PR46VEX36

HQZCIZTDF4A769AH

HQZCJZQD8KXTD33E

HQZCKZMDXMNFW6KB

HQZCLZ9UG8EGWTDE

HQZCMZW9S3EKUMS6

HQZCNZB8SU5QUA7S

HQZCOZK78D8VJ56X

HQZCPZ8WW3P3CWXR

HQZCQZVPT5TJCBUP

HQZCRZTVA7VHT7M8

HQZCVZQX4DAGX6HF

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully. Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days of receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning.

For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

About KRAFTON India

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 240 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valour: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS).

For more information, visit https://krafton.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor