KRAFTON India Kicks off 2026 with a Fresh Set of BGMI Redeem Codes for Players
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 6: KRAFTON India ushers in 2026 with a brand-new set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), marking the first reward drop of the year. As part of BGMI's ongoing daily engagement campaign, players now have the opportunity to unlock the Ducky Fighter Set, adding a fun and distinctive cosmetic upgrade to their in-game collection while starting the new year with exclusive rewards.
Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. HNZCZKBS84JD9EDB
2. HNZDZ4ASVA4XQ55P
3. HNZEZBJEFAXJKNT4
4. HNZFZNX3K7TPG5KV
5. HNZGZBJNPGW838NG
6. HNZHZCTHUSNDFTER
7. HNZIZB9V7TTWSBPD
8. HNZJZ7ASX85QNG55
9. HNZKZDGWBEGGRA7V
10. HNZLZSJSXDGMNT8X
11. HNZMZCKEA7W87QKA
12. HNZNZUTANSRDDD43
13. HNZOZMM9SFMACWH3
14. HNZPZREX7RPDKV9E
15. HNZQZV9VFHG9AE5F
16. HNZRZHU7AF4HFMPV
17. HNZVZG8FWGPPW4UH
18. HNZTZ5B9QTV66SMU
19. HNZUZJTMWKU3AMU9
20. HNZBAZBFRHSUDFAC
21. HNZBBZHSD4XH336U
22. HNZBCZGJW6KNHCJ5
23. HNZBDZPAUG6A85KE
24. HNZBEZ6B9UJMWUB6
25. HNZBFZTWMVDFH6CN
26. HNZBGZ7AUU9CRXEA
27. HNZBHZWB6CF7FKGW
28. HNZBIZRATXDEQUBK
29. HNZBJZ7XMSQ4SUAW
30. HNZBKZH5B3U5F6JQ
31. HNZBLZ8V3T4VBRBK
32. HNZBMZVAJJBBW43C
33. HNZBNZPE6QFV77A7
34. HNZBOZQEM4JK6URE
35. HNZBPZ3KHGM54CKF
36. HNZBQZ66GJ6U6TS8
37. HNZBRZVV7WDA58AH
38. HNZBVZX7QWH955KN
39. HNZBTZV4FHVE3JWH
40. HNZBUZM365WPDGPM
41. HNZCAZT3JKDG3MEV
42. HNZCBZ5JT4VH3JQ8
43. HNZCCZHBPRJXF4QK
44. HNZCDZSWT5GMG47G
45. HNZCEZQQW3XJAMEW
46. HNZCFZWDAXQETVVF
47. HNZCGZAB8W5JMFF4
48. HNZCHZTRE35KNWUQ
49. HNZCIZ3WFU6DB845
50. HNZCJZNB6E9MBDDM
51. HNZCKZBWHH6KSJPS
52. HNZCLZXBEGMVRQKX
53. HNZCMZ35WAVM8S53
54. HNZCNZ8UQT8ND748
55. HNZCOZ443HTSCQVP
56. HNZCPZKJCBP5MD8B
57. HNZCQZAUBSETRSGV
58. HNZCRZ45WCNRX78F
59. HNZCVZRNVWS4WTJX
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
