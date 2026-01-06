KRAFTON India Kicks off 2026 with a Fresh Set of BGMI Redeem Codes for Players

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 6: KRAFTON India ushers in 2026 with a brand-new set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), marking the first reward drop of the year. As part of BGMI's ongoing daily engagement campaign, players now have the opportunity to unlock the Ducky Fighter Set, adding a fun and distinctive cosmetic upgrade to their in-game collection while starting the new year with exclusive rewards.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. HNZCZKBS84JD9EDB

2. HNZDZ4ASVA4XQ55P

3. HNZEZBJEFAXJKNT4

4. HNZFZNX3K7TPG5KV

5. HNZGZBJNPGW838NG

6. HNZHZCTHUSNDFTER

7. HNZIZB9V7TTWSBPD

8. HNZJZ7ASX85QNG55

9. HNZKZDGWBEGGRA7V

10. HNZLZSJSXDGMNT8X

11. HNZMZCKEA7W87QKA

12. HNZNZUTANSRDDD43

13. HNZOZMM9SFMACWH3

14. HNZPZREX7RPDKV9E

15. HNZQZV9VFHG9AE5F

16. HNZRZHU7AF4HFMPV

17. HNZVZG8FWGPPW4UH

18. HNZTZ5B9QTV66SMU

19. HNZUZJTMWKU3AMU9

20. HNZBAZBFRHSUDFAC

21. HNZBBZHSD4XH336U

22. HNZBCZGJW6KNHCJ5

23. HNZBDZPAUG6A85KE

24. HNZBEZ6B9UJMWUB6

25. HNZBFZTWMVDFH6CN

26. HNZBGZ7AUU9CRXEA

27. HNZBHZWB6CF7FKGW

28. HNZBIZRATXDEQUBK

29. HNZBJZ7XMSQ4SUAW

30. HNZBKZH5B3U5F6JQ

31. HNZBLZ8V3T4VBRBK

32. HNZBMZVAJJBBW43C

33. HNZBNZPE6QFV77A7

34. HNZBOZQEM4JK6URE

35. HNZBPZ3KHGM54CKF

36. HNZBQZ66GJ6U6TS8

37. HNZBRZVV7WDA58AH

38. HNZBVZX7QWH955KN

39. HNZBTZV4FHVE3JWH

40. HNZBUZM365WPDGPM

41. HNZCAZT3JKDG3MEV

42. HNZCBZ5JT4VH3JQ8

43. HNZCCZHBPRJXF4QK

44. HNZCDZSWT5GMG47G

45. HNZCEZQQW3XJAMEW

46. HNZCFZWDAXQETVVF

47. HNZCGZAB8W5JMFF4

48. HNZCHZTRE35KNWUQ

49. HNZCIZ3WFU6DB845

50. HNZCJZNB6E9MBDDM

51. HNZCKZBWHH6KSJPS

52. HNZCLZXBEGMVRQKX

53. HNZCMZ35WAVM8S53

54. HNZCNZ8UQT8ND748

55. HNZCOZ443HTSCQVP

56. HNZCPZKJCBP5MD8B

57. HNZCQZAUBSETRSGV

58. HNZCRZ45WCNRX78F

59. HNZCVZRNVWS4WTJX

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

