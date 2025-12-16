KRAFTON India Opens Registrations for 5th Edition of 'India's Biggest Open-to-All Esports Tournament - BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) 2026'

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16: KRAFTON India today announced the opening of registrations for the 5th edition of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) 2026, the country's biggest and most inclusive Open-to-All esports tournament. The announcement marks the kickoff of India's first major LAN esports cycle of the year and builds on the momentum of KRAFTON's 2026 Esports Roadmap revealed at BMIC.

Recognised as one of India's most watched and most participated esports properties, BGIS 2026 returns with a larger-than-ever format, running from January to March 2026. Thousands of squads from across India will battle through multiple online and LAN stages for national recognition and a share of the Rs. 2 Crore prize pool.

Built for Everyone: India's Largest Open Entry Esports Platform

Since launch, BGIS has been defined by one principle: every player deserves a shot. The tournament has consistently championed grassroots access, enabling any individual or team - from across the length and breadth of the country - to register, compete, qualify, and rise. Over the years, BGIS has produced unforgettable undergod stories, massive participation numbers, and some of India's most exciting competitive breakthroughs.

The 2026 edition strengthens this vision even further. Whether someone is entering their first tournament, competing with their neighbourhood squad, or aspiring to become India's next esports star, BGIS 2026 is your stage. Registrations open December 15, 2025, on the Krafton India Esports Website, with qualifiers starting early January.

Key Dates

* Registrations Open: 15th December 2025

* Registrations Close: 4th January 2026

* Registration Data Verification: 5th - 7th January 2026

* In-Game Qualifiers: 8th - 14th January 2026

Karan Pathak, Associate Director- Esports, KRAFTON India, said, "In 2026, our goal is to elevate Indian esports by creating a system that is more inclusive, more aspirational, and more deeply connected to the millions of players who have supported BGMI over the years. BGIS has always stood for opportunity, a place where undergodss become champions, and this year, we are expanding that promise with a wider stage, stronger structures, and more pathways for growth. Our long-term commitment is to empower every aspiring player across India, strengthen the competitive ecosystem at every level, and deliver world-class experiences that honour the passion and support of our incredible community."

As part of KRAFTON India's ongoing commitment to nurturing the country's esports landscape - through sustained investment, structured competition, and global pathways - BGIS 2026 stands as a pivotal milestone in discovering and supporting homegrown talent.

With over 240 million registered users, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) remains India's leading mobile gaming title, and BGIS 2026 further reinforces its unmatched impact on the nation's esports culture.

Teams can register now to begin their journey toward India's biggest open esports arena.

