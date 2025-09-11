KRAFTON India Redefines Battle Royale with BGMI 4.0 - Introducing Stepwell, a First-of-its-Kind Battleground Created in India with Other Key Updates

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11: KRAFTON India today announced the launch of the BGMI 4.0 Update, marking the next step in the ongoing evolution of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). At the heart of this release is Stepwell, a first-of-its-kind battleground location in the Erangel map, conceived, designed, and created in India for Indian gamers. This is the first time an in-game location in BGMI has been created end-to-end in India, reflecting both cultural inspiration and strategic gameplay innovation.

This update also introduces Ghost Gameplay with partner-based revival mechanics, a bold new Unfail 4v1 asymmetrical survival mode, and India-first seasonal events, including Diwali Fireworks, the Exchange Center, and Weekend GRIND, reinforcing KRAFTON's commitment to building gameplay born in India, for gamers everywhere.

Stepwell - A New Landmark Location for Players

The Stepwell is more than a new location; it is a strategic revolution for BGMI players. With tiered vertical combat, twisting corridors, sniper sightlines, and ambush-friendly blind spots, the Stepwell demands precision movement, tight squad coordination, and mastery of positioning. It offers high ground advantage, visibility, ambush opportunities, and defensive play.

Celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali, the Stepwell will come alive with player-triggered Diwali fireworks between October 18-24, allowing squads to celebrate mid-match while contesting for control of this high-stakes battleground. A dedicated fireworks platform creates moments where competition meets cultural pride, making Stepwell not just a POI but a landmark in BGMI's map design.

"Stepwell is not just a new location, it's a statement of intent," said Minu Lee, VP and Head of India Publishing, KRAFTON Inc. "With its layered design, seasonal interactivity, and tactical possibilities, it sets a new benchmark for how we integrate local inspiration with global gameplay standards. The 4.0 Update embodies our vision of blending India's heritage with immersive, world-class gameplay. It is also a testament to our commitment of delivering immersive, culturally resonant experiences tailored for Indian gamers. From supernatural gameplay elements to genre-defining survival formats, we continue to evolve BGMI into a platform that reflects both innovation and identity."

Expanding Gameplay - New Modes and Features

Alongside Stepwell, the 4.0 Update introduces new gameplay formats and seasonal features designed to broaden tactical variety:

* Ghost Gameplay: A new system where players summon spectral companions with active and passive skills. Spectral Revival mechanics also allow eliminated teammates to continue supporting squads through their ghost forms. Ghost options include:

* Floating Balloon & Guardian Shield (active)

* Armorer, Ghost Helm, Scan, Boost, and Heal (passive)

* Plus, Spectral Revival mechanics enable eliminated players to remain impactful through their spectral skills and support

* Unfail (4v1 Mode): A new asymmetrical survival format where one stealth-powered player hunts four survivors attempting to escape

* Spooky Soiree - Haunting Features and the Magic Broom - Adding to the seasonal depth is the Spooky Soiree theme, spotlighting:

* Wraithmoor Mansion: A haunting estate with botanical gardens, labyrinths, magic mirrors, and ghostly surprises

* The Performing Dead: Ghost band concerts that reward attentive playersand may even hint at enemy presence

* Interactive Ghosts: Hidden in crates and objects, engaging with them can reward or warn players

* Magic Broom Vehicle: A summonable flying broom for two players, equipped with dash and sweeping attack capabilities

Additional features include the Diwali Exchange Center (October 3-23) with permanent purple rewards, the return of Weekend GRIND log-in rewards, and the debut of the Mortar weapon and enhanced Training Camp systems, designed to deepen tactical variety and player engagement.

The BGMI 4.0 Update, with Stepwell at its core, blends verticality, celebration, and strategy, setting a new benchmark for localized content in mobile battle royale gaming. As the year unfolds, players can anticipate further developments in H2 that will continue to shape the BGMI experience in fresh and unexpected ways.

