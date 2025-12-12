KRAFTON India Reveals New BGMI Redeem Codes Featuring the Limited Candied Dreams - Mini14 Weapon Skin
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 12: KRAFTON India continues its reward rollout with another set of 59 official BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) redeem codes, giving players the chance to unlock the exclusive Candied Dreams - Mini14, a pink weapon skin. This new drop keeps the momentum high. BGMI players kick off with fresh cosmetic upgrades, rare items, and premium in-game rewards.
Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully."
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come, first served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, or the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
* Rewards must be claimed within 30 days of receiving the in-game mail
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
