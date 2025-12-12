KRAFTON India Reveals New BGMI Redeem Codes Featuring the Limited Candied Dreams - Mini14 Weapon Skin

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 12: KRAFTON India continues its reward rollout with another set of 59 official BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) redeem codes, giving players the chance to unlock the exclusive Candied Dreams - Mini14, a pink weapon skin. This new drop keeps the momentum high. BGMI players kick off with fresh cosmetic upgrades, rare items, and premium in-game rewards.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully."

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come, first served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, or the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards must be claimed within 30 days of receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

