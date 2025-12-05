KRAFTON India Rolls Out 59 New BGMI Redeem Codes to Unlock Premium In-Game Rewards
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 5: KRAFTON India is powering up the excitement once again with a fresh release of official redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India's most beloved Battle Royale title. Following an overwhelming response from players in previous campaigns, this latest drop continues the momentum with 59 new codes that unlock a range of exclusive in-game items, including skins, outfits, weapon upgrades, and more.
"We've always believed the BGMI community is the heartbeat of our journey. The incredible enthusiasm around our earlier redeem code drops reaffirmed that belief," said Minu Lee, VP and Head of Publishing, KRAFTON India. "This new set of codes is our way of celebrating our players and giving back to the community that keeps BGMI thriving."
Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. HEZCZG7NR7G88SUT
2. HEZDZUQ7SMJK6KA3
3. HEZEZBRGNWBDGD4H
4. HEZFZNDKTUGHNRQU
5. HEZGZU8QUPAAV3PG
6. HEZHZEJ33H86PBPM
7. HEZIZEKEUV45K78F
8. HEZJZK7XEQXRJS44
9. HEZKZ9QTG9SG3MJM
10. HEZLZ6K949RKV3CU
11. HEZMZTKCU4TVVAUW
12. HEZNZQRQW7W7KF3D
13. HEZOZWHS4VFP39RA
14. HEZPZ6D4VNXNMU6B
15. HEZQZ9RB6PSGFJHW
16. HEZRZ3UFR9TGXT4H
17. HEZVZEVBTQTBJEPV
18. HEZTZX9FG96G9KP3
19. HEZUZHSWWKSUQDMA
20. HEZBAZBKR5DDVP73
21. HEZBBZCBB5RNSATF
22. HEZBCZWF8ETPV7WJ
23. HEZBDZPHPV3KD86Q
24. HEZBEZTWJ6X4FGEQ
25. HEZBFZXWBMD8AWNK
26. HEZBGZSHRMG64GE7
27. HEZBHZ8EXFCS76NS
28. HEZBIZ7UJK9T8G3E
29. HEZBJZK56BRWDCH3
30. HEZBKZQFBP3WUNV8
31. HEZBLZFSRMJV3C6S
32. HEZBMZ3NEC95GJ5B
33. HEZBNZ7MAWA93888
34. HEZBOZUKTMDDVP98
35. HEZBPZGVS3XQUATQ
36. HEZBQZ6E7PRP7B36
37. HEZBRZJFP6W4AEG9
38. HEZBVZJVDDMWPGEF
39. HEZBTZU5KMR3KP6N
40. HEZBUZEN5P5H3MMV
41. HEZCAZ3SSEHCEWU9
42. HEZCBZCD75UP9D9J
43. HEZCCZSJGMDRQ73F
44. HEZCDZQW8WNT5WDU
45. HEZCEZFSEPTHRJ5E
46. HEZCFZR7SWV8668H
47. HEZCGZXSVXV4Q4PH
48. HEZCHZDMUG6J555P
49. HEZCIZA4ASV68N6V
50. HEZCJZ59SNWR7BMJ
51. HEZCKZ8H8JTWQJ3G
52. HEZCLZJ87PUQVFKG
53. HEZCMZ893FFDMHVJ
54. HEZCNZJ9NSRSDV6N
55. HEZCOZ9HX8DGM7ET
56. HEZCPZ59Q3HHWQ9S
57. HEZCQZQ6HXF8E3FT
58. HEZCRZ3ME8ESFPJH
59. HEZCVZAKK9XWAEAA
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
Step 2: Enter your Character ID
Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"
Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
