KRAFTON India Rolls Out BGMI Redeem Codes Featuring the Bento Love Backpack

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 8: KRAFTON India continues its daily rewards momentum in BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) with a fresh set of redeem codes, giving players the chance to unlock the Bento Love Backpack. Available for a limited time, the latest drop offers a stylish cosmetic addition that enhances player customization while reinforcing BGMI's commitment to consistent in-game rewards.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. HOZCZV4CQDK5K3VA

2. HOZDZTXH7PUPJA4R

3. HOZEZQSJUWBDUEDV

4. HOZFZSMFBFW8ES77

5. HOZGZFQ5E4EUMCJH

6. HOZHZ5TNDBHDG69M

7. HOZIZT5JK77VFSAP

8. HOZJZWBEV98X6RFA

9. HOZKZCKHDMQ7U9J7

10. HOZLZK4UJWNXTDH4

11. HOZMZ7BSTVPU56GF

12. HOZNZV7NU53XQDGF

13. HOZOZD6UPSTQM7GA

14. HOZPZWRUW6CKSG3F

15. HOZQZX5WXXF96M5H

16. HOZRZXF6QW9BVVW9

17. HOZVZ63H69XDKN6E

18. HOZTZVTP6JRB6QJC

19. HOZUZHBMJ54NVG5G

20. HOZBAZAB7HWK356E

21. HOZBBZD98JT3ATFJ

22. HOZBCZ6BBJ65JKEQ

23. HOZBDZ7G4ST9EPTJ

24. HOZBEZWSU8R5HQP7

25. HOZBFZP6CW8457EE

26. HOZBGZSN9Q7HGHSA

27. HOZBHZ73WEEGGRNM

28. HOZBIZU8XGMFQ7GE

29. HOZBJZ9KMA7TSMJ8

30. HOZBKZ9953P8V5F9

31. HOZBLZQBPQ4JCFRG

32. HOZBMZMJ8JJCQSMU

33. HOZBNZG37CJX849M

34. HOZBOZUXUT4V3H8S

35. HOZBPZCQM9QCFCXP

36. HOZBQZMV9UAUJ7MW

37. HOZBRZQAAAXDNMVE

38. HOZBVZVRPR68UQCJ

39. HOZBTZRVVH59NC44

40. HOZBUZ4GJQ55SMFE

41. HOZCAZPS3BNFVPBD

42. HOZCBZAN8JK4G79N

43. HOZCCZDMJXNR4HDE

44. HOZCDZSCGNCUCVCU

45. HOZCEZUH7TDWBJKQ

46. HOZCFZXAJHKH6FGU

47. HOZCGZH4C7USK6HX

48. HOZCHZUWMDQBVTRM

49. HOZCIZPRRBWFD4PV

50. HOZCJZD5PT5NJFKS

51. HOZCKZ8RAT9KPXJR

52. HOZCLZ4E8799FRQU

53. HOZCMZ4JA9AQ63RX

54. HOZCNZABRWGV4BB7

55. HOZCOZNRSTX7CSN9

56. HOZCPZ4RHDPM75QG

57. HOZCQZ9HC5UA8R7H

58. HOZCRZE3GSH57V4J

59. HOZCVZPK9RDWGPPT

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

