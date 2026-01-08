KRAFTON India Rolls Out BGMI Redeem Codes Featuring the Bento Love Backpack
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 8: KRAFTON India continues its daily rewards momentum in BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) with a fresh set of redeem codes, giving players the chance to unlock the Bento Love Backpack. Available for a limited time, the latest drop offers a stylish cosmetic addition that enhances player customization while reinforcing BGMI's commitment to consistent in-game rewards.
Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. HOZCZV4CQDK5K3VA
2. HOZDZTXH7PUPJA4R
3. HOZEZQSJUWBDUEDV
4. HOZFZSMFBFW8ES77
5. HOZGZFQ5E4EUMCJH
6. HOZHZ5TNDBHDG69M
7. HOZIZT5JK77VFSAP
8. HOZJZWBEV98X6RFA
9. HOZKZCKHDMQ7U9J7
10. HOZLZK4UJWNXTDH4
11. HOZMZ7BSTVPU56GF
12. HOZNZV7NU53XQDGF
13. HOZOZD6UPSTQM7GA
14. HOZPZWRUW6CKSG3F
15. HOZQZX5WXXF96M5H
16. HOZRZXF6QW9BVVW9
17. HOZVZ63H69XDKN6E
18. HOZTZVTP6JRB6QJC
19. HOZUZHBMJ54NVG5G
20. HOZBAZAB7HWK356E
21. HOZBBZD98JT3ATFJ
22. HOZBCZ6BBJ65JKEQ
23. HOZBDZ7G4ST9EPTJ
24. HOZBEZWSU8R5HQP7
25. HOZBFZP6CW8457EE
26. HOZBGZSN9Q7HGHSA
27. HOZBHZ73WEEGGRNM
28. HOZBIZU8XGMFQ7GE
29. HOZBJZ9KMA7TSMJ8
30. HOZBKZ9953P8V5F9
31. HOZBLZQBPQ4JCFRG
32. HOZBMZMJ8JJCQSMU
33. HOZBNZG37CJX849M
34. HOZBOZUXUT4V3H8S
35. HOZBPZCQM9QCFCXP
36. HOZBQZMV9UAUJ7MW
37. HOZBRZQAAAXDNMVE
38. HOZBVZVRPR68UQCJ
39. HOZBTZRVVH59NC44
40. HOZBUZ4GJQ55SMFE
41. HOZCAZPS3BNFVPBD
42. HOZCBZAN8JK4G79N
43. HOZCCZDMJXNR4HDE
44. HOZCDZSCGNCUCVCU
45. HOZCEZUH7TDWBJKQ
46. HOZCFZXAJHKH6FGU
47. HOZCGZH4C7USK6HX
48. HOZCHZUWMDQBVTRM
49. HOZCIZPRRBWFD4PV
50. HOZCJZD5PT5NJFKS
51. HOZCKZ8RAT9KPXJR
52. HOZCLZ4E8799FRQU
53. HOZCMZ4JA9AQ63RX
54. HOZCNZABRWGV4BB7
55. HOZCOZNRSTX7CSN9
56. HOZCPZ4RHDPM75QG
57. HOZCQZ9HC5UA8R7H
58. HOZCRZE3GSH57V4J
59. HOZCVZPK9RDWGPPT
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
