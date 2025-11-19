Kramik Yadav: Actor, Model and Choreographer Winning Hearts All Over India

New Delhi [India], November 18: Kramik Yadav is a professional model, actor, and choreographer from Gujarat. Kramik has won Rubaru Mr India Universal 2022. Kramik is notably the first Asian model and Mr India who has represented India at Caballero Universal in Latin America (Venezuela). There, Kramik made history by winning the 2nd runner-up title and was also honoured with the prestigious Mr. Caballero Elegance Award. It is an achievement that no other Asian had accomplished before. He later brought pride to India through this remarkable representation. He now mentors young talent in India. Kramik is loved across the country for his achievements.

Today, he has served as a celebrity jury at more than 65 fashion shows. He has also walked as a celebrity showstopper in over 10 major events for top designers. Youngsters now see him as a role model. Kramik meets them, guides them, motivates them, and helps them understand the real world of modelling. City to city, he is giving young aspirants a positive path and a strong platform in the fashion industry.

Kramik Yadav was born in Ahmedabad in 1993. Kramik loved sports and fitness right from childhood. His passion slowly turned into a dream. His passion led him walk the ramp and shine. Kramik won the Rubaru Mr India Universal title in 2022. This gave him the chance to represent India in Venezuela. There, he won second runner-up at Caballero Universal. That moment marked the beginning of something big.

Kramik didn't stop after his international win. He became a celebrity judge. Now, he has worked as a celebrity judge at over 65 fashion pageant shows across India. He has judged Mr & Miss Goa and Mr & Miss Gujarat. There, he has guided many young models of India. Events like Noor-e-Taj Agra, Mr. & Miss Popular India, Mr. & Miss Etawah, and Mr. & Miss Glorious Top Model India also featured him as the star judge. Recently, he also judged Mr & Mrs Lucknow in 2025. On November 23, 2025, he will be walking for celebrity designer Manish Lohia as a showstopper in Model Creature Fashion Week Season 6 in Delhi. He has also walked as a showstopper in many events. As a showstopper, he has showcased outfits by top designers.

Kramik doesn't just walk the ramp. He is working hard on building the future of modelling too. He takes sessions for young talent on modelling. He also guides them on how to succeed in the fashion world. He has won big honours that are a testament to his work. He has won the Dadasaheb Phalke India Television Award 2023 and Pride of India Award 2023. He was also awarded the Bharat News National Youth Icon in 2024. These awards also show his growing popularity.

Even while managing his modelling and acting career, Kramik never forgot his roots. He supports his father in their family business, which started back in 1986. His discipline and values come from this background. This has also earned him the reputation of a business tycoon. Along with being a successful professional, he remains grounded and hardworking. It also inspires many young Indians.

Kramik Yadav has truly become a youth icon. Kramik was honoured with the prestigious title of ‘Garba King' during the 9-day Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, at its favourite Navratri celebration. Kramik has also won titles for being style and youth icon. Some of honours, Kramik has received are Bhushan Puraskar Style Icon of the Year 2023, Forever Star India Youth Icon 2024 and Gujarat Icon Award 2024. He is well known for his charisma, personality, dedication, and charm. It has made him everyone's favourite in India. As a model, actor, and choreographer, he is creating a strong name, and every ramp walk of his is a moment to remember.

