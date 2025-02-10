Krasa International hosts a spectacular launch event for its cricket team in LLCTen10

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10: Krasa International, a leading name in real estate and infrastructure, marked a momentous occasion with the grand launch of its cricket team 'Krasa Lucknow Panthers' in the LLCTen10 tournament. The event, held at Krasa Centrade in Sector 140, Noida, was nothing short of electrifying, featuring high-energy performances, major unveilings, and an overwhelming show of support from dignitaries and sports enthusiasts.

The event kicked off with the dramatic entry of the team's panther mascot, making a powerful debut in true Bollywood 'Phata Poster Nikla Panther' style. The mascot took center stage with undeniable swag as the team's high-energy anthem, 'Bhaag Bhaag Bhaag, Panther Aaye Panther Aaye,' was launched simultaneously. The electrifying performance by the mascot and cheerleaders left the audience mesmerized, setting the perfect tone for the evening.

Following the anthem launch, the team's official jersey was unveiled, featuring a vibrant and dynamic color combination of yellow and blue, symbolizing energy and determination. The crowd erupted in applause as the much-awaited wild card entry, Amit Dhanjal, was introduced. The talented all-rounder received his team cap from the coach, reinforcing the team's commitment to building a formidable squad for the upcoming tournament.

For the first time, the entire squad took the stage together, alongside their coach, marking a proud moment for Krasa International. The team is now set to compete in LLCTen10, an exciting ten-over tennis ball cricket tournament organized in collaboration with LLC and Amar Ujala, scheduled to commence from 13th February 2025 in Lucknow.

A grand celebration followed with a cake-cutting ceremony where the players, coach, team owners, and special guests joined together in a moment of unity and excitement. This symbolic gesture reflected the beginning of an inspiring journey for Krasa Lucknow Panthers.

The launch event witnessed the esteemed presence of Arvind Singh, Founder of Krasa International, Kajal Singh, Joint MD of Krasa International, Himanshu Gautam, Head Emerging Business and Partnerships of Amar Ujala, Mr & Mrs Harish aggarwal (Ex MD-Electrolux, Maharaja Whiteline, Kelvinator), Jitender Rana (IPS) (DIG-CISF Delhi Airport), Vikram Malhotra (Businessman), Dr Manjeet Kaur, Tapan kumar (GST commissioner), Madhup Vyas (IAS), Mohit Singh (Businessman) and several other prominent personalities. Their words of encouragement and guidance instilled confidence in the players ahead of the tournament.

Expressing his excitement, Arvind Singh, Founder of Krasa International, stated, "This marks a significant milestone for Krasa International as we extend our commitment to supporting sports and young talent. Our team is driven by passion and determination, and we are confident they will make a mark in LLCTen10. To motivate them further, we are announcing a cash reward of Rs10 lakhs if the team wins the final and Rs5 lakhs if they qualify for it."

Kajal Singh, Joint MD of Krasa International, added, "Krasa International has always believed in fostering opportunities, be it in business, infrastructure, or sports. This cricket team is a testament to our vision of identifying and nurturing raw talent and giving them the platform they deserve. We are excited to see them shine in the tournament."

Himanshu Gautam, Head Emerging Business and Partnerships of Amar Ujala, praised the initiative, saying, "LLCTen10 is a fantastic platform for emerging cricketing talent, and we are thrilled to have Krasa International as a key participant. Their vision of taking street cricket talents to the big stage aligns perfectly with the league's objectives. We wish the team all the success!"

Adding to the grandeur of the event, cricketing legend Brett Lee, mentor of Krasa Lucknow Panthers, sent a special message, expressing his support for the team. "It's an honor to be associated with Krasa Lucknow Panthers. This team is packed with immense talent, and I am eager to see them make a name for themselves in LLCTen10. The format is exciting, and I have no doubt that the players will rise to the occasion," he shared.

Known for its innovative real estate projects and customer-centric approach, Krasa International has carved a niche for itself in the industry. The company's latest step into the world of sports underscores its dedication to empowering talent and creating meaningful opportunities beyond business. Krasa International's vision goes beyond infrastructure; it aims to build a legacy of excellence, whether in real estate or in cricket.

With the stage set, the energy high, and the team ready to roar, all eyes are now on LLCTen10, where Krasa Lucknow Panthers aims to leave a lasting impact. The team is determined to showcase their skills, perseverance, and sportsmanship as they step onto the field. Let the games begin, and may the best team emerge victorious!

