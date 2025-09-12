Kriam Pharma Launch: SRK Family’s Bold Healthcare Move for Affordable Medicines

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 12: The SRK Family has diversified its focus from diamonds to healthcare. With Kriam Pharma, they're aiming to deliver affordable, high-quality medicines to millions of Indians, and they're thinking nationwide.

From Diamonds to Healthcare: The Launch

The Kriam Pharma Launch in Surat wasn't a routine corporate announcement. It marked a strategic shift for the SRK Family, a group with six decades of dominance in the natural diamond trade. The event carried the theme “Aarogyam: A new flight towards health and healing”, a fitting signal of intent. What's the mission? To tackle one of India's most stubborn challenges: access to affordable medicines. The company has set a clear, measurable target: reach 20,000 towns and villages by 2030. This is not diversification for its own sake.

It's a commitment to bring the same values of trust, transparency, and responsibility that made SRK a global diamond leader into India's healthcare space.

Dignitaries at The Announcement

The launch gathered an impressive section of leaders from government, medicine, and philanthropy, underscoring the seriousness of the initiative.

Notable attendees included:

Daksheshbhai Mavani , Mayor of Surat

Govindbhai Dholakia , Founder & Chairman, SRK Group

Dr. Vijay Agarwal , President, CAHO (Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations)

Dr. Giridhar Gyani , Director General, AHPI (Association of Healthcare Providers of India)

Mathurbhai Savani , Chairman, Kiran Hospital

Arnav Kapoor , Deputy Director, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Padma Shri Savjibhai Dholakia , Hari Krishna Exports

When such a diverse set of leaders applauds a new venture, it signals more than just goodwill; it reflects recognition of the impact affordable medicines could have across India.

Mission Statement: Beyond Business

Kriam Pharma's vision was outlined by Tej Dholakia, the company's founder:

“Healthcare is a necessity for everyone, yet access to quality medicines at affordable prices remains a challenge. With Kriam Pharma, we aim to bridge this gap. This is not merely a business journey, but a journey of service.”

That statement frames the company's role clearly. Kriam Pharma isn't positioning itself as just another pharma entrant; it's committing to service-driven healthcare.

Addressing India's Pressing Health Needs

Kriam Pharma's product portfolio focuses on therapeutic categories that reflect India's most urgent and widespread health burdens:

Anti-diabetic medicines : Vital in a nation with one of the world's largest diabetic populations.

Cardiac care solutions : Tackling the leading cause of death in India.

Gastrointestinal treatments : Managing common yet debilitating conditions.

Pain management products : Addressing both chronic and acute needs.

Dermatology products : Filling a gap often overlooked in primary care.

Vitamins and minerals : Strengthening preventive healthcare.

Anti-infectives : Essential in combating infections where timely access saves lives.

By covering these categories, Kriam Pharma is not chasing niche markets. It's targeting the everyday health concerns of millions of Indian households.

Building Trust in Healthcare

India's pharmaceutical industry is globally recognised, yet domestically, patients often face high costs, inconsistent availability, and a lack of transparency.

At the launch, Dr. Vijay Agarwal of CAHO noted that despite medical advances, a “trust deficit” persists in healthcare. Patients struggle with uncertainty about the quality, price, and availability of medicines.

Dr. Giridhar Gyani, Director General of AHPI, emphasised the economic strain: medicines account for around 30% of hospital expenditure. Reducing that burden, he said, is central to improving healthcare access.

Kriam Pharma's model is built around addressing these very concerns: affordability, availability, and transparency.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Beyond

The rollout strategy starts close to home. Kriam Pharma will first focus on Gujarat and Maharashtra, using a direct-to-chemist distribution model. This approach eliminates unnecessary intermediaries, helping build cost efficiency and trust.

The ambitions don't stop there. Surat Mayor Daksheshbhai Mavani highlighted the potential for expansion beyond India, particularly into South Africa, with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. If successful, Kriam Pharma could extend India's role as the “pharmacy of the world” while ensuring affordability remains central.

India's Healthcare Context

India's pharmaceutical sector is often celebrated as a global supplier of generics. But within the country, the picture is mixed. Urban centres may have better access, but rural India still battles scarcity, inconsistent supply, and exploitative pricing.

In many towns, patients must travel long distances or pay excessive costs for medicines. This creates inequity, where location and income determine whether treatment is even an option.

By setting a timeline to reach 20,000 towns and villages by 2030, Kriam Pharma is directly addressing this inequity. If achieved, it would be one of the most significant access-driven pharma expansions in India.

Employment and Growth Plans

Beyond healthcare access, the launch also carries an economic angle. Kriam Pharma aims to create 3,500 direct and indirect jobs in its first phase, thereby adding momentum to the local economies of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Currently, the company is sourcing through Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs). Phase two involves building its own manufacturing facilities. That shift will not only create more employment but also enhance quality control and self-reliance.

Voices of Leadership

SRK's leadership team and partners used the launch to underline the values driving the new venture:

Shreyans Dholakia , Brand Custodian, SRK Exports: “With 60 years of excellence in natural diamonds, we are now committed to serving the nation in healthcare.”

Govindbhai Dholakia , Founder–Chairman Emeritus, SRK Group: “A company may be precious, but it must also be valuable. With Kriam Pharma, let us ensure we uphold values alongside value.”

Mathurbhai Savani , Saurashtra Jaldhara Trust: “Affordable medicines are essential for healthcare access. Kriam Pharma is charting a new path for India.”

The tone across all leaders was consistent: this is about building trust while delivering impact.

How does this matter for India?

The healthcare affordability gap in India is no secret. Families often delay or avoid treatment because medicines are too expensive. When they do pay, it comes at the cost of savings, assets, or debt.

Kriam Pharma's entry matters because it introduces competition built on transparency and pricing discipline. If one major player executes this model, it could compel others in the industry to reevaluate their own practices.

That's not just business. That's systemic change.

Final Thoughts: A Healthcare Promise with Scale

The Kriam Pharma Launch is a calculated commitment to affordability, accessibility, and integrity in Indian healthcare. It is a values-driven venture with national impact potential.

Diamonds built a legacy. Healthcare will define the future.

