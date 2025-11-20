Krishca Strapping Solutions Reports Strong H1 FY26: Total Income INR 92.77 Cr Up 45% YoY, EBITDA Jumps Nearly 58%

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20: Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited, a leading manufacturer of strapping tools, steel strappings, and primary industrial packaging materials, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of FY26, delivering strong growth across key performance indicators.

The company continued to strengthen operational efficiencies, delivering significant improvements in profitability and cost management during the period.

1. Cold Rolling Complex - 60,000 TPA Capacity Under Progress

The company's new cold rolling complex (60,000 Tons per annum) is progressing as per schedule.

* Installation begins: January 2026

* Commercial production: Expected from Q1 FY27 The facility will focus on:

* Precision gauge stainless steel strips

* High-carbon and hardened & tempered strips

* Automotive-grade cold-rolled strips

2. Incorporation of a New Subsidiary - Vajra Alloys Private Limited

The Board, at its meeting on 10 October 2025, approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary:

Vajra Alloys Private Limited, to engage in:

* Manufacturing of superalloys and advanced alloy materials

* Catering to aerospace, defence, energy, and precision engineering sectors

* Supporting Krishca's long-term diversification into high-technology, value-added materials

The subsidiary will be incorporated with an initial capital of ₹10 lakh.

3. New Order Secured from Vedanta Limited - Odisha (₹21.40 Crores)

Krishca has received a fresh order of ₹21.40 crore from Vedanta Limited, Odisha for the supply of Wood Runners for the Cast House, with:

* Tenure: 1 year

* Price validity: 5 years

* Extension potential: Up to 4 additional years based on performance

This order further reinforces Krishca's long-standing partnership with Vedanta Group entities.

Commenting on the performance of H1 FY26, Mr Bala Manikandan, Managing Director & Founder of Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited, said, "H1 FY26 has been a period of steady execution and strengthening fundamentals for Krishca. Operational improvements, a healthier product mix, and disciplined working capital management are helping enhance efficiency and profitability.

During the half year, standalone Total Income reached ₹9,277.67 Lakhs, reflecting 45.33% YoY growth, while EBITDA surged 57.92% YoY to ₹1,508.93 Lakh, and PAT stood at ₹618.02 Lakh demonstrating the impact of our ongoing operational and strategic initiatives.

Securing new orders from Vedanta Limited and consolidating contracts with ESL Steel underscores the continued trust our clients place in us. While individual orders are part of our broader growth strategy, they contribute to building a robust pipeline for the coming quarters.

In a recent Board meeting, we approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, Vajra Alloys, to strategically expand into Super Alloys and advanced material production, positioning Krishca for long-term value creation in high-technology segments.

With a robust order pipeline, growing export opportunities, and the ongoing expansion of our packaging services business, we remain confident in delivering sustained growth and stronger financial performance in the second half of the year."

About Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited

* Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited is a total packaging solutions provider to the metal industry, specialising in steel strappings and a wide range of primary packaging materials, designed to serve diverse industrial applications.

* The company provides high-strength steel strappings engineered for seamless use in packaging machines, tools, and sharp-edged products, ensuring durability, efficiency, and

* With a strategically located state-of-the-art facility in Chennai, Krishca serves major steel producers and other industrial clients, including Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and SAIL, offering both contract-based packaging services and integrated material solutions.

* Krishca has successfully executed multiple packaging contracts and continues to expand its portfolio with tarpaulins, airbags, HDPE products, desiccants, and VCI-based corrosion protection solutions.

* The company is also expanding its presence in international markets, catering to clients across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

* Focused on innovation, sustainability, and quality, the company aims to strengthen its market leadership while expanding into new domestic and international markets.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

