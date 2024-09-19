Krishen Khanna's Centenary Celebration: A Vibrant Fusion of Art and Literature

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 19: The art and literary worlds came together at The Oberoi in New Delhi from September 13th to September 21st to celebrate the remarkable centenary of esteemed artist Krishen Khanna.

A preview event held on September 12th kicked off the celebrations, bringing together an impressive gathering of artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts. Renowned artists Manu Parekh, Madhvi Parekh, Paramjit Singh, Paresh Maity, and Amitabh Das joined forces with distinguished collectors, including Kiran Nadar and Abeer Vivek Abrol, to pay tribute to Khanna's legendary career. Abeer Vivek Abrol, a young and esteemed art collector, was particularly enthusiastic about the exhibition, praising Khanna's contributions to Indian contemporary art.

The main event, which followed from September 13th to 21st, marked the launch of Khanna's book, "In My 100th Year," and showcased "My Sketchbook in Colour," an exhibition of his vibrant works. Throughout the evening, Abeer Vivek Abrol was engaged in lively discussions with the assembled artists and collectors, including Manu Parekh, Madhvi Parekh, Paramjit Singh, Paresh Maity, Amitabh Das, and Kiran Nadar, as well as Karan Khanna, sharing insights and admiration for Khanna's remarkable body of work.

Krishen Khanna, a self-taught artist and pivotal figure in Indian contemporary art, is renowned for his abstracted figurative artworks depicting street scenes of India. His notable works include the "Truckwallahs" and "Bandwallahs" series, as well as paintings on Christian themes.

Khanna's contributions to Indian art have been recognized with numerous awards, including the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011. His works are part of prominent collections, including the National Gallery of Modern Art and the Museum of Modern Art.

This centenary celebration was a testament to Khanna's enduring legacy and his significant impact on the Indian art world.

