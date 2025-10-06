Krishiv Bansal Wins International Author Excellence Award 2025 for His Debut Novel "Ampheus Grenald: A Light in Darkness"

SMPL

Dubai [UAE], October 6: At a grand literary celebration hosted by Wings Publication International on 22nd June 2025 at Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Krishiv Bansal was honoured with the International Author Excellence Award 2025 for his remarkable debut novel, Ampheus Grenald: A Light in Darkness, where his work received widespread admiration from the distinguished gathering of authors, readers, and literary leaders.

Written and published when Krishiv was just fifteen years old, Ampheus Grenald: A Light in Darkness follows the story of a teenage CEO with hidden magical powers who must rise against dark forces threatening both his company and humanity. Fast-paced and imaginative, the book combines action, magic, and corporate intrigue with timeless themes of friendship, courage, and responsibility. The novel has resonated strongly with readers, showcasing the creativity and boldness of a new generation of writers.

Krishiv began crafting the story at the age of thirteen, transforming a simple school essay into an epic adventure that celebrates resilience, leadership, and hope. Alongside his passion for storytelling, Krishiv is also a martial artist, fencer, soccer player, and avid traveller. He currently resides in State College, Pennsylvania, and aspires to study creative writing, human psychology, and business management. With his debut success, he continues to inspire young readers to embrace courage and imagination in the face of challenges.

The International Author Excellence Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions in global literature, curated by Wings Publication International. Established to celebrate creativity, impact, and storytelling brilliance, the award honours authors whose works stand out for their originality, depth, and ability to connect with readers across cultures and generations. Each year, the accolade is bestowed upon writers who not only demonstrate literary excellence but also contribute to the advancement of literature as a tool for inspiration, education, and social change.

The award was judged by an eminent panel of literary voices and thought leaders, including Dr. Kailash Pinjani, Dr. Deepak Parbat, Murali Sundaram, and Manika Singh, who evaluated submissions based on narrative quality, originality, emotional impact, and relevance in today's world. Winning this award signifies entry into a distinguished circle of global authors recognised for their ability to influence, uplift, and inspire through words.

Wings Publication International expressed pride in recognising and nurturing literary talent across the globe. By honouring young authors like Krishiv Bansal, the publishing house reaffirmed its commitment to fostering creativity, inspiring readers, and promoting voices that have the power to shape the future of literature.

This accolade not only marks a milestone in Krishiv Bansal's author journey but also underscores the enduring power of literature to inspire hope, courage, and light even in the darkest times.

