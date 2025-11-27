Krishival Foods Limited Announces ₹100 Crore Rights Issue to Fuel Accelerated Growth and Market Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Krishival Foods Limited, a dynamic and rapidly expanding FMCG company, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a significant rights issue to raise up to ₹10,000 lakhs (₹100 crores). The approval was granted in a board meeting held on November 26, 2025. This strategic initiative is designed to empower existing equity shareholders by offering them partly paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each, providing a direct opportunity to participate in the company’s next phase of ambitious growth.

The Board will determine the specific terms of the rights issue, including the final issue price, the subscription ratio, the record date, and the payment schedule, in due course. This structured and methodical approach is being undertaken to ensure full compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations, reinforcing the company’s commitment to operational transparency and maintaining robust investor confidence.

This capital-raising move is strategically timed to leverage the company’s exceptional financial performance. Krishival Foods reported a remarkable 50 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026 (Q2 FY’26), with revenue reaching Rs 66.67 crore. This robust growth is propelled by the company’s focused strategy on two high-potential categories: premium nuts and dry fruits under the brand ‘Krishival Nuts’ and real milk ice cream under the brand ‘Melt N Mellow’. The management attributes this success to strong industry tailwinds, including the projected three-fold expansion of India’s FMCG market and the anticipated quadrupling of the ice cream market by 2032.

The company’s dual-brand structure effectively de-risks the business by catering to both the nutritional segment and the indulgence segment. This strategy, supported by shared infrastructure, operational efficiencies, and cross-promotional opportunities, positions Krishival for scalable and sustainable growth. Financially, the growth has been both profitable and resilient, with EBITDA improving by 26 per cent to Rs 9.65 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) rising by 17 per cent to Rs 5.8 crore in Q2 FY’26. The Krishival Nuts segment continues to be the primary revenue driver, contributing Rs 53 crore, while the Melt N Mellow ice cream division is on a high-growth trajectory and is expected to reach 100 per cent capacity utilisation by FY’27-’28, significantly contributing to PAT from the next financial year.

Krishival Foods Limited is a forward-thinking Indian FMCG company with a diversified portfolio that includes dry fruits, snacks, and ice cream. The company is committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable food products and is strategically positioned to capitalize on the booming discretionary consumption segment in India. By leveraging its robust procurement model and this new capital infusion, Krishival Foods is firmly on course to emerge as a major player in the competitive food and beverage industry, with an overarching goal of achieving triple-digit revenue growth by FY’27-’28.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

