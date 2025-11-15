Krishival Foods Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results & Operational Highlights for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2025

iMEQ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Krishival Foods Limited, one of India's fastest-growing FMCG companies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter-and-half year ended September 30, 2025.

Incorporated in 2014, Krishival Foods Limited has rapidly established itself as a leader in the premium nuts, dried fruits, and ice cream segments. The company operates through two dynamic and fast-expanding consumer brands:

Krishival Nuts - A trusted household name offering a wide portfolio of high-quality dry fruits and nuts, including cashews, almonds, pistachios, figs, and innovative flavoured variants and products like Kaju Katli.

Melt N Mellow - An emerging ice cream brand renowned for its distinct flavors, quality ingredients, and growing retail footprint across Western and Southern India.

The company's performance for the first half of FY2025-26 underscores its continued commitment to innovation, product excellence, and market expansion.

Strong Financial Performance - H1 FY 2025-26

Krishival Foods Limited reported robust financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2025, reflecting strong operational execution, expanding distribution, and sustained consumer demand across product categories.

* Total Income: ₹120.71 crore up 60% YoY (₹75.45 crore in H1 FY 2024-25)

* Net Profit (PAT): ₹10.20 crore up 23% YoY (₹8.29 crore in H1 FY 2024-25)

This strong financial performance underscores Krishival's accelerated growth trajectory, driven by robust results across both dry fruits and nuts and ice cream business segments. The company's continued focus on premium product offerings, efficient supply chain management, and deeper retail penetration continues to create sustained value for its stakeholder.

Segment-wise Performance

1. Nuts and Dried Fruits (Brand: Krishival Nuts)

* Revenue: ₹86.94 crore up 19% YoY (₹73.23 crore in H1 FY 2024-25)

* PBT before depreciation: ₹14.53 crore up 15% YoY (₹12.68 crore in H1 FY 2024-25)

The company's core segment continued to deliver steady and sustainable growth, supported by its diverse product portfolio, premium market positioning, and expanding retail presence across key regions.

2. Ice Cream (Brand: Melt N Mellow)

* Revenue: ₹29.24 crore up 37% YoY (₹21.26 crore in H1 FY 2024-25)

* PBT before depreciation: ₹1.52 crore up 108% YoY (₹0.73 crore in H1 FY 2024-25)

The ice cream segment showcased exceptional growth momentum, with a healthy rise in earnings driven by improved operational efficiency, better capacity utilisation, and growing brand visibility across Western and Southern India.

Operational Highlights

-Geographic Reach:

* Krishival Nuts presence in 102+ Tier II and III cities through 10,000+ retail touch points.

* Presence of 'Krishival Nuts' products in various premium modern trade super market chains like 'Nature's Basket', 'Bombay Gourmet Stores', 'Society Stores', 'Food Square' etc.

* 25,000+ retail touch-points, 200+ distributors and 25+ Super Stockists for Melt N Mellow ice cream in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana.

-Online & Export Channels:

* Strong e-commerce partnerships with platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and quick- commerce leaders such as Blinkit, Zepto.

* Exports of 'Krishival Nuts' to Singapore with presence in over 300 retail touch- points.

Major Differentiated Products Krishival Nuts

* Product Portfolio: Over 45 SKUs across premium nuts, dry fruits, and flavored variants.

* Integrated Value Chain: Complete end-to-end operations from raw nut grading and roasting to flavouring and packaging ensuring superior traceability, product standardization, and operational efficiency.

* Global Sourcing Strength: Direct procurement from key regions across Asia, Africa, and the Americas helps mitigate price volatility and supply chain risks while maintaining consistent quality.

Melt N Mellow

- Product Portfolio: Over 148 SKUs, featuring a wide range of ice creams, novelties, and premium desserts.

- Robust Cold Chain: An end-to-end cold chain infrastructure ensures product integrity and freshness from sourcing to delivery.

- Innovation Focus: A dedicated R&D centre drives flavour innovation and new product

- development, reinforcing the brand's strong market differentiation.

Strategic Positioning & Outlook

Krishival Foods Limited continues to strengthen its market position through a strong dual-brand strategy with 'Krishival Nuts' established as a premium leader in the dry fruits and nuts

segment, and 'Melt N Mellow' catering to aspirational ice cream consumers in emerging urban and semi-urban markets.

The company's focus on aspirational consumption and underpenetrated markets is delivering strong results, supported by expanding product portfolios, enhanced brand visibility, and strategic infrastructure investments.

* The Nuts Division is developing its 5-acre land parcel in Halkarni MIDC to construct an integrated, state-of-the-art processing facility spanning over 2 lakh sq. ft., dedicated to nuts and allied products.

* Additionally, the division has recently acquired a food processing unit situated on a 2- acre plot with 19,000 sq. ft. of built-up area, further strengthening its production capabilities.

* The Ice Cream Division operates a modern, state-of-the-art production facility with an installed capacity of 1 lakh litres per day, which is expected to reach full utilization over the next three financial years.

With robust growth across both legacy and newly acquired businesses, Krishival Foods is well- positioned to deliver sustainable scalability, margin expansion, and long-term profitability.

