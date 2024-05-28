Krishival Foods Limited declares financial results for Year ended March 31st, 2024; Revenue at Rs 10,261.73 lakhs

IMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Krishival Foods Limited (NSE: KRISHIVAL), incorporated in 2014, is one of the fastest growing FMCG company focused on nuts and dried fruits. The company markets its products under the brand 'Krishival Nuts.' The Company has announced its Audited financial results for the half Year ended March 31, 2024 and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Key Metrics of Standalone Financials (Rs Lakhs): -

Performance Highlights: -

For the Year March 31, 2024:

* Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 10,261.73 lakhs for the Year ended March 31st, 2024, as against Rs 7002.94 lakhs for the corresponding previous year, growth of over 46.53 per cent driven by demand for its products.

* EBITDA for Year ended March 31st, 2024 was Rs 1529.1 lakhs as against Rs 1163.31 lakhs for the corresponding previous year, increase of 31.44 per cent

* Krishival nuts has been expanding its reach over Tier II and Tier III cities through its distributor network and developing strong presence in D2C segment through E commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Jiomart and Krishival.com.

* Krishival nuts has commenced export of its branded products ie Krishival Nuts to Singapore.

* Strong Execution of Brand strategies, enhanced capacity utilization coupled with cost reduction helped Krishival to scale while maintaining profitability.

