Krishival Foods Limited Reports 60% YoY Revenue Growth to ₹120.71 Crore in H1 FY2026; Flagship Brands Krishival Nuts and Melt N Mellow Drive Strong Expansion Across Premium Segments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Krishival Foods Limited, one of India’s fastest-growing FMCG companies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, demonstrating robust growth momentum across its premium nuts, dried fruits, and ice cream portfolios. The company recorded total income of ₹120.71 crore for the half year, representing a compelling 60% year-on-year increase from ₹75.45 crore in the corresponding period last year, while net profit grew 23% YoY to ₹10.20 crore, underscoring the company’s operational efficiency and margin expansion capabilities.

Since its incorporation in 2014, Krishival Foods has strategically established a commanding presence in India’s premium discretionary consumption space through its flagship brands—Krishival Nuts and Melt N Mellow—both of which continue to scale rapidly through continuous product innovation, unwavering commitment to quality, and accelerated retail expansion across the nation. The Krishival Nuts division demonstrated steady performance with revenue of ₹86.94 crore, up 19% year-on-year, while the Melt N Mellow ice cream brand delivered exceptional growth at ₹29.24 crore, surging 37% year-on-year, reflecting the strong consumer demand for premium ice cream products in emerging markets.

The company’s expansion strategy has yielded tangible results, with Krishival Nuts establishing a commanding retail footprint of over 10,000+ touchpoints across 102+ Tier II and III cities, while Melt N Mellow has rapidly penetrated regional markets with 25,000+ touchpoints across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, and Telangana. Beyond traditional retail channels, Krishival Foods has forged strategic e-commerce partnerships with major platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto, and has successfully established export operations to Singapore, positioning itself for international growth.

To support this accelerated expansion and capture growing consumer demand, Krishival Foods is significantly enhancing its production infrastructure. The company has commissioned a state-of-the-art 5-acre nuts processing facility at Halkarni MIDC and acquired a strategically located 2-acre food processing unit. Its ice cream division operates a high-capacity 1 lakh litre per day production facility, which is expected to achieve full operational utilization within three years, enabling significant economies of scale and margin enhancement.

“Our strong dual-brand strategy, coupled with expanding infrastructure capabilities and strategic focus on underpenetrated Tier II and III markets, positions Krishival Foods for sustainable and scalable growth,” the company stated. With a diversified portfolio spanning dry fruits, snacks, ice cream, and other premium food products, bolstered by a robust procurement model, Krishival Foods is well-positioned to emerge as a major player in India’s discretionary consumption sector and capture growing opportunities in both domestic and global markets.



Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor