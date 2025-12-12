Krishival Foods Ltd Announces Record Date and Key Terms for ₹100 Crore Rights Issue to Accelerate Growth in FMCG Portfolio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: Krishival Foods Ltd., one of India's rapidly growing FMCG companies, today announced key details of its proposed Rights Issue following the approval of its Board of Directors on December 11, 2025. The company has fixed December 17, 2025, as the Record Date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive Rights Entitlements for the upcoming issuance of partly paid-up equity shares. This capital raise aims to further strengthen Krishival's growth momentum across its expanding food and beverage portfolio.

Under the approved structure, the company will issue 3,333,160 partly paid-up equity shares at a price of ₹300 per share (face value ₹10 + premium ₹290), aggregating up to ₹10,000 lakhs (₹100 crore). The Rights Equity Shares will be offered in the ratio of 45 Rights Equity Shares for every 301 fully paid-up equity shares held as on the Record Date. The Rights Issue will open on December 26, 2025, with on-market renunciation permitted until December 31, 2025, off-market renunciation until January 2, 2026, and the Issue closing on January 5, 2026. Applicants will be required to pay ₹105 (35%) on application, with the balance ₹195 (65%) payable in one or more calls within a year.

The proposed capital infusion is expected to support Krishival Foods Ltd.'s ongoing expansion and product innovation initiatives. The company has established itself as a fast-growing player in India's discretionary consumption segment, offering a diversified portfolio across dry fruits, snacks, and ice cream. With a strong procurement-led business model and a commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable food products, Krishival Foods Ltd. continues to strengthen its presence in both domestic and global markets.



Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor