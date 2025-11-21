Krishival Foods Posts Robust Q2 FY’26 Growth on Dual-Brand Strategy, Eyes Triple-Digit Revenue Surge by FY’28

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Krishival Foods Limited today announced a solid second-quarter performance for FY2026, underpinned by its two-pronged strategy focusing on premium nuts and dry fruits under the Krishival Nuts brand and real milk ice cream under Melt N Mellow. The company reported revenue of Rs 66.67 crore for Q2 FY’26, reflecting a 50% year-on-year rise as management cited favorable industry tailwinds and a projected three-fold expansion of India’s FMCG market alongside a quadrupling of the ice cream market by 2032. Krishival's dual-brand framework is designed to de-risk the business by serving both the nutritional segment and the indulgence segment, leveraging shared infrastructure to drive scalable, sustainable growth through operational efficiencies and cross-promotions.

The company highlighted its substantial operational capacity and omnichannel reach as pivotal enablers of this momentum. It operates a large nut processing facility with plans to expand capacity from 10 metric tons to 40 metric tons per day over the next two years, sourcing raw nuts directly from nine countries to curb price volatility and maintain quality. In parallel, Melt N Mellow benefits from a state-of-the-art plant with a capacity of 1 lakh litres per day in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, producing over 140 SKUs. Distribution is robust, with Krishival Nuts available in more than 10,000 retail outlets and Melt N Mellow touching 25,000 retail points across multiple states, with a deliberate emphasis on underserved Tier-2, Tier-3, and Tier-4 cities, which the company identifies as the true growth engines of India.

On the financial front, Krishival demonstrated that its growth is both profitable and sustainable, with EBITDA up 26% to Rs 9.65 crore and PAT rising 17% to Rs 5.8 crore in Q2 FY’26. The Krishival Nuts segment remained the primary revenue driver, contributing Rs 53 crore (up 20% YoY), while Melt N Mellow contributed Rs 13.62 crore. Management is confident that the ice cream division will reach 100% capacity utilization by FY’27–’28 and begin significantly contributing to PAT in the subsequent financial year, with a strategic aim of achieving triple-digit revenue growth by FY’27–’28. The company also noted a recent GST rate reduction to 5% on both product categories, anticipated to act as a force multiplier by expanding organised play and market growth, a benefit Krishival plans to pass entirely to consumers.

Krishival Foods Ltd. remains a rapidly growing Indian FMCG player dedicated to delivering high-quality, sustainable food products to domestic and international markets. Its diversified portfolio spans dry fruits, snacks, and ice cream, reinforcing its position within the discretionary consumption segment. With a robust procurement model and a clear growth trajectory, Krishival Foods Ltd. is positioning itself to emerge as a major player in the competitive food and beverage industry.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor