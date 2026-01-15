Krishival Foods Successfully Completes Rights Issue of ₹9,999.48 lakhs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Krishival Foods Limited, India's one of the fast-growing FMCG companies, specializing in premium nuts, dried fruits, and ice cream, announced the successful completion of its Rights Issue, following the approval of allotment by the Rights Issue Committee at its meeting held on January 8, 2026.

The Rights Issue, which opened on December 26, 2025 and closed on January 7, 2026, was undertaken to raise up to ₹100.00 crore through the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares to eligible equity shareholders. Pursuant to the finalisation of the basis of allotment, the Rights Issue Committee has approved the allotment of 33,33,160 partly paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each, on a rights basis.

The Rights Issue was offered in the ratio of 45 Rights Equity Shares for every 301 fully paid-up equity shares held as on the record date of December 17, 2025, at an issue price of ₹300.00 per equity share.

On application, ₹105.00 per equity share (including a premium of ₹101.50) has been received, with the balance amount payable in one or more subsequent calls, to be completed on or before January 6, 2027, as may be decided by the Board or the Rights Issue Committee from time to time.

Following the allotment, the Company's paid-up equity share capital stands as under:

● Pre-Rights Issue (fully paid-up): 22,295,141 equity shares

● Post-Rights Issue (partly paid-up): 3,333,160 equity shares (to the extent of application money received)

The net proceeds from the Rights Issue will be utilised primarily towards part-funding of capital expenditure for setting up a processing and packaging unit for nuts at Kolhapur, Maharashtra, part-funding working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes, in line with the objects stated in the Letter of Offer.

Commenting on the development, the Company said that the successful completion of the Rights Issue reinforces shareholder confidence and strengthens Krishival Foods Limited's capital base to support its long-term growth strategy.

The partly paid-up equity shares are listed and admitted to trading on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Krishival Foods Ltd. is one of the fast-growing Indian FMCG companies focused on dry fruits/ nuts and ice cream. With a diversified portfolio across both brands being ‘Krishival Nuts' and ‘Melt N Mellow', the company aims to emerge as major player in discretionary consumption.

