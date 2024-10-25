Krishma Exports India Limited Set to List Under SME IPO for Business Expansion

NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 25: Krishma Exports India Limited, the proud brand owner of "PHARMACY BAZAR", is an Indian Integrated Health Care Services Corporate Constituent. This professionally managed corporation operates an Omni-Channel Retail Pharmacy Chain and is backed by a digitally supported E-Pharmacy business. Utilizing cutting-edge healthcare technology, its mobile and web applications provide a seamless online pharmacy platform.

With an active PAN INDIA presence, the brand has become widely recognizable and recommended by the masses. It has also achieved significant engagement across all major social media platforms.

Boasting strong financial performance, the company's Board has given its approval for Listing under SME IPO to support its corporate business expansion program. All necessary formalities, including the appointment of various intermediaries and agencies for the listing process, have been finalized.

Tapas Kumar Biswas, Director of Krishma Exports India Limited, commented on this milestone, saying, "We are thrilled to take this next big step in our growth journey. The SME IPO will provide us with the resources to expand our operations and enhance our services across India. Our vision is to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all, and this listing will help us achieve that goal."

He further added, "PHARMACY BAZAR has already made a significant impact on how people access healthcare, and with the support of the IPO, we aim to further strengthen our presence and introduce more innovative solutions to the market."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor