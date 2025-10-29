Krishna Raval Invites Teens on a Journey from Chaos to Clarity with her book "Feelings Freakouts Figuring It Out", published by Beeja House

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 29: In a world of comparison, confusion, and noise, Krishna Raval offers a sanctuary of self-discovery with her new book, Feelings. Freakouts. Figuring It Out.

Adolescence is not a problem to be solved it's a terrain to be explored.

With honesty, warmth, and no sugarcoating, Raval gives teens a toolkit to make sense of emotions, identity, friendship, and purpose. She doesn't preach. She listens. She provokes. She guides.

This isn't a book that tells teens who to be. It helps them understand who they already are. Her writing style follows one rule understanding first, advice second. These pages invite teens to sit with their doubts not rush past them.

REAL TALK, NOT LECTURES

No motivational cliches. No empty affirmations. Just conversations that sound like the voice you wish you had in your corner when life feels too loud.

This book is a compass, not a map it won't tell you what to do, but it will help you find your direction.

In a generation caught between curated perfection and private confusion, Feelings. Freakouts. Figuring It Out. arrives as both a mirror and a guide a reminder that you don't have to have everything figured out to start feeling okay.

WHY THIS BOOK MATTERS NOW

By bringing difficult emotions and unspoken struggles into the open, the book makes space for honest conversations that too often get silenced. It speaks directly to teens while also offering parents and educators a lens to understand them better. In doing so, Krishna Raval highlights the importance of shaping not just better students, but stronger human beings for tomorrow.

Far from being another lecture, Feelings. Freakouts. Figuring It Out. is a refreshing mix of real talk, reflection, and gentle guidance. It helps readers decode their emotions, understand their choices, and begin shaping the life they truly wantwithout apology.

When asked about why she wrote this book and her journey with Beeja House, Krishna Raval said, "I didn't write this book to give answers. I wrote it so that teens feel seen and can start asking the right questions without fear of judgment. Writing it was just as much a process of understanding myself as it was about helping others. There were moments of doubt, and that's where having the Beeja House team, and Geetika, made all the difference."

"Geetika didn't just listen to my jumbled thoughts about the book," Krishna continued. "She helped me untangle them and see what I was really trying to say. Her clarity and the team's constant encouragement made this journey feel safe, supported, and deeply personal."

Geetika Saigal, Founder of Beeja House, says, "Teenagers today live in a swirl of expectations, digital noise, and shifting identities. They're asked to 'be themselves' but rarely given the tools or language to do that. Krishna Raval addresses this gap with warmth, insight, and nonjudgmental wisdom. The book doesn't promise to erase confusion. Instead, it teaches how to lean into it, ask the right questions, and use it to grow."

As Beeja House continues to champion voices that spark change, Krishna Raval's book stands as a timely reminder that guidance in youth can shape resilience for a lifetime. Feelings. Freakouts. Figuring It Out. is not just about navigating teenage years; it is about planting the seeds of self-trust, confidence, and clarity that grow well into adulthood.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR KRISHNA RAVAL

Krishna Raval is an engineer-turned-writer who believes that authentic living starts with truly understanding yourself. After her debut poetry collection, A Pinch of Yellow, she returns with a more personal and reflective work, part guide, part gentle companion, for teenagers and young adults growing up in a world that often feels overwhelming.

With a background in production engineering and management, Krishna has also trained in Bharatnatyam, a form of Indian classical dance, and worked in the automotive industry. But it was through writing that she found her truest expression. She penned her first poem as a child, but it wasn't until much later that she returned to words to reconnect with her inner voice and help others find theirs.

This book is her way of saying: "It's okay to be lost just don't stop asking who you are."

ABOUT BEEJA HOUSE

Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/) is a mentorship-based platform that transforms experts, thinkers, and changemakers into authors with purpose. Founded by bestselling author and TEDx speaker Geetika Saigal, Beeja House bridges the gap between raw ideas and world-class books guiding professionals from concept to creation to credibility. With over a hundred bestselling authors and multiple national-level recognitions, the platform stands for depth over noise, truth over trend, and stories that shift how people see the world. Whether it's a doctor decoding science, a founder sharing hard-won lessons, or a young voice finding its truth, Beeja House exists to help every author plant a seed that grows into a legacy.

Available globally on Amazon. Grab your copy: https://amzn.in/d/fWmNqR3

