"Krispy Rishtey": A 15-Song Musical Journey Directed by Jagat Singh and Produced by Sagar Shrivastwa, Now on Jio Cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: Audiences of Hindi cinema are increasingly gravitating toward films with distinctive stories and captivating titles, and Krispy Rishtey on Jio Cinema fits the bill perfectly. Living up to its name, the film delivers a rich and engaging experience. A press conference for Krispy Rishtey, written and directed by Jagat Singh and produced by Sagar Shrivastwa, was recently held in Mumbai. Along with the producer and director, the event was attended by the film's lead actors Diljott, Manmeet Kaur, and Brijendra Kala, as well as the music composer and singers. Notably, Jagat Singh also stars in the film, in addition to his role as director.

Krispy Rishtey sets itself apart with its outstanding soundtrack, featuring 15 songs sung by some of Bollywood's finest voices. Among them is a heartfelt song by the late KK, adding a special touch. The film's music is further enriched by performances from renowned artists like Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Papon, the Sabri Brothers, Jubin Nautiyal, Nakash Aziz, Richa Sharma, and Altamash Faridi.

Jagat Singh, a Jaipur native who gained recognition through his performances in Lipstick Under My Burkha and Jai Gangaajal, makes his directorial debut with Krispy Rishtey. Along with writing and directing the film, he also plays the lead role. Jagat shared that Krispy Rishtey initially started as a short film concept, but after producer Sagar Shrivastwa came on board, the project expanded into a feature film. Though they faced several challenges along the way, Jagat expressed his heartfelt thanks to Shrivastwa for his steadfast support. The film has now been successfully released on Jio Cinema.

This is the first film produced by Sagar Shrivastwa, hailing from Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Filled with emotion at the release of his debut project, Sagar thanked the director, the cast, and the entire team, acknowledging their dedication and collective effort in making the film a reality.

Jagat Singh, who directed and starred in Krispy Rishtey, described it as a deeply emotional story that captures the intricacies of relationships, certain to connect with viewers. Despite the inclusion of 15 songs, none of them involve lip-syncing. Instead, each track is used as a narrative device, either as dialogue or background music, enhancing the film's storytelling.

Under the banner of Strike Films and Prime Omkara Productions, Krispy Rishtey brings together a remarkable cast, including Jagat Singh, Diljott, Manmeet Kaur, Murli Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Shruti Ulfat, Bhupesh Singh, Ashok Kumar Beniwal, Ravi Jhankal, Payal Wadhwa, and Ronit Kapill, all in key roles that drive the story.

