Krisumi Corporation Leads Indo-Japan Engagement as Title Sponsor of Tokyo Cup 2

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 10: Krisumi Corporation, India's first Indo-Japanese real estate venture between the Krishna Group and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation, was the Title Sponsor of the Tokyo Cup 2, held at the ITC Classic Golf & Country Club, Gurugram.

The event, organised by HSIIDC in association with Connect India Japan and Krisumi Corporation, brought together senior representatives from Japanese and Indian industries, diplomats, and government officials to strengthen bilateral business and cultural partnerships.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vineet Nanda, Director - Sales & Marketing, Krisumi Corporation, said, "Our partnership with Japan is far deeper than business. Our Chairman, Mr. Ashok Kapur, is what we fondly call a 50-50 man 50% Indian heart and 50% Japanese spirit. His DNA reflects the discipline and humility that define Japanese craftsmanship, combined with India's warmth and resilience. This balance forms the foundation of everything we do at Krisumi."

He added that the Tokyo Cup has become a unique platform symbolising Indo-Japanese collaboration beyond boardrooms, blending business networking with cultural exchange.

"Much like golf, building a landmark brand requires patience, precision, and purpose. We are proud to partner with HSIIDC and Connect India Japan in creating a space where values, not just ventures, are celebrated," Mr. Nanda said.

The tournament saw participation from leading Japanese and Indian corporations and concluded with a prize distribution ceremony celebrating sportsmanship and partnership.

Haryana continues to be one of India's largest bases for Japanese companies, with over 500 firms operating in the state, accounting for nearly 27% of all Japanese companies in India. Through initiatives such as the Tokyo Cup, HSIIDC and Krisumi aim to further reinforce Haryana's position as a preferred investment destination and strengthen the longstanding ties between India and Japan.

