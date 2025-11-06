KRN Heat Exchanger's Q2FY26 Net Profit Nearly Doubles on Strong Revenue; Automotive HVAC Segment Provides Boost

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 6: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited (NSE - KRN | BSE - 544263), one of the prominent manufacturers and exporters of aluminium/copper fins, copper tube heat exchangers, water coils, and condenser and evaporator coils, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Standalone Q2 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 227.22 Cr, YoY growth of 126.13%

* EBITDA of ₹ 29.60 Cr, YoY growth of 68.56%

* Net Profit of ₹ 23.66 Cr, YoY growth of 95.38%

* Diluted EPS of ₹ 3.81, YoY growth of 46.54%

Standalone H1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 344.35 Cr, YoY growth of 72.87%

* EBITDA of ₹ 49.38 Cr, YoY growth of 42.63%

* Net Profit of ₹ 39.33 Cr, YoY growth of 65.74%

* Diluted EPS of ₹ 6.33, YoY growth of 23.63%

Consolidated Q2 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 154.46 Cr, YoY growth of 66.91%

* EBITDA of ₹ 30.25 Cr, YoY growth of 67.03%

* Net Profit of ₹ 17.99 Cr, YoY growth of 46.14%

Consolidated H1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 273.32 Cr, YoY growth of 44.22%

* EBITDA of ₹ 47.85 Cr, YoY growth of 33.62%

* Net Profit of ₹ 30.43 Cr, YoY growth of 25.28%

Export Revenue Highlights H1 FY26- Consolidated

* United Arab Emirates: 47.43%

* USA: 20.01%

* Canada: 18.86%

* Italy: 11.07%

* Other: 2.63%

* Total: 100.00%

Comment on Financial Performance Mr. Santosh Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited said, "We are pleased with the strong performance achieved during the second quarter and first half of FY26, marking another step forward in KRN's growth journey. This period has been especially significant as we took several strategic steps that strengthen our foundation for the future. The acquisition of the Bus Air-Conditioning division of Sphere Refrigeration Systems is a key milestone that expands our presence in the automotive HVAC segment, while the CRISIL A- rating with a stable outlook reflects our sound financial health and credibility. These developments, combined with consistent operational progress, underline the growing strength and resilience of KRN.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on enhancing product quality, broadening our global footprint, and nurturing long-term customer relationships. The achievements of Q2 and H1 FY26 give us strong confidence in our direction, and we are committed to continuing this positive momentum as KRN evolves into a globally trusted name in the HVAC industry."

Key Business Highlights

Strategic Acquisition

* KRN HVAC Products Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of KRN Heat Exchanger, signed a Business Transfer Agreement to acquire the Bus Air-Conditioning division of Sphere Refrigeration Systems Pvt. Ltd.

* The deal includes transfer of all operations, assets, and employees to KRN HVAC.

* The acquisition strengthens KRN's automotive HVAC presence and supports growth and profitability.

CRISIL Rating Update

* The Company has been assigned a CRISIL A- rating with a Stable Outlook for its bank facilities, reflecting the company's strong credit profile, sound financial management, and consistent operational performance.

