KSB Limited launches energy efficient range of pumps in Agriculture and Domestic segment

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 24: KSB Limited, one of the leading Pumps and Valves manufacturers in India, having its submersible manufacturing based in Maharashtra, recently organized Dealer Conference at Lonavala for Maharashtra and Gujarat dealers. At the outset of the dealer conference, key products were launched which includes KSTP [Sewage Pumps] – available in 1 PH for dewatering application, KGP Control Panel – available up to 2 HP for 100 mm borewell pump sets catering to both Oil & Waterfilled applications, UMN series [Oil Filled Pumpsets] – Upto 3 HP for low voltage applications, UPFN [50Feet Head – 150 mm Borewell Pumpsets] up to 30 HP for high head applications and Ultra Plus Series [three Phase Monoblock Pumpsets] up to 20 HP for various water handling applications and KMR series [3PH Open well Pumps] Krishi Series basically for irrigation purpose.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Farrokh Bhathena, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited said “KSB’s focus has always been on product innovation and bringing out products that cater to a much wider demand at an optimal cost. Our close association with our customers helps us to constantly innovate and it ensures that our products come with lower maintenance costs, user-friendliness and long application life. The prominent dealers who attended the conference appreciated the new Agriculture and Domestic series of pumps. We are optimistic that these products will be well accepted in market looking at the current trend of preference towards sustainable solutions.”

KSB Limited founded in the year 1960, is headquartered in Pune in the state of Maharashtra.

KSB in India is a leading international manufacturer of pumps, valves, systems and control valves. Specialized in Centrifugal End Suction Pumps, High Pressure Multistage Pumps, Industrial Gate, Globe, Check Valves, Submersible Motor Pumps, monobloc & mini monobloc pumps, Hydro pneumatic Systems and control valves. KSB has its presence across the country with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations.

KSB in India has plants in Pimpri, Chinchwad, Khandala, Vambori, Coimbatore, and Sinnar showcasing immaculate manufacturing and engineering practices.

