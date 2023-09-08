KSB Limited pump sets installed under Vidhyak Nidhi Yojna in Kotdwar (Uttarakhand)

PNN

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 8: KSB Limited, the leading manufacturer of water pumps installed their pump sets as part of Vidhyak Nidhi Yojna in Kotdwar (Uttarakhand). Recently, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan (MLA Kotdwar) recognized that drinking water supply is a big problem for the people of her constituency. She has approached Uttarakhand Jal Santhan for the community water supply issue and found that the existing installed borewell pumps have regular repairs, maintenance and performance issues and are mostly in breakdown condition disturbing the public water supply.

With the aim to provide uninterrupted community water supply to Urban area of Kotdwar and adjoining areas, she along with Uttrakahand Jal Sansthan decided to replace the existing inefficient pump sets with KSB efficient and energy-saving pump sets by utilizing Vidhyak Nidhi fund -2022-23. KSB pump sets were purchased from KSB’s Authorised Dealer – Supra Electricals, Dehradun.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of key dignitaries, including Ritu Khanduri Bhushan (MLA-Kotdwar), Ashish Chauhan (DM-Kotdwar) and Er. Abhishek Kumar (EE of Jal Sansthan). The traditional pooja ceremony of KSB efficient & energy-saving new submersible pump sets took place in the presence of Kotdwar public.

In reference to this event Farrokh Bhathena, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited said “KSB Limited is committed to offer innovative and energy-efficient water solutions to meet the changing needs of communities across India. We applaud Ritu Khanduri Bhushan’s vision and leadership in this project. We are confident that KSB pumpsets will ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply for the people of Kotdwar.”

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor