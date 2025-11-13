KSB Limited registers growth in the third quarter- July'25 to September'25

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: KSB Limited, a pioneer and one of the world's leading manufacturers of pumps and valves, announced its third quarter results, reflecting growth during the period from July to September 2025. The company continues to prioritize innovative technologies and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional service to its customers.

* The sales value of INR 649.6 crores achieved for this quarter shows a 5.4% increase over the previous year.

* The sales value for the first three quarters of 2025 stands at INR 1,911.7 crores, which is about 5.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

Major Highlights

1. A prestigious ₹5.33 crore contract was won for a major power plant project, to be executed in partnership with a reputed heavy engineering company.

2. The company secured an export order worth ₹53.6 crore for an energy project at a leading U.S. facility, collaborating with a global engineering partner.

3. Strengthening its renewable energy footprint, the company obtained a ₹34.4 crore order for the installation of solar pumps under a significant state-led initiative.

4. Advanced pumping solutions worth ₹6.5 crore were ordered for key mining and power projects across Rajasthan.

5. India's firstand among the world's largestcarbon fibre projects in Gujarat awarded the company a ₹5.6 crore order for specialized pump systems.

6. A ₹5.8 crore order was received for reciprocating pumps, catering to a major refinery development in Assam.

7. The Etanorm FXM pump achieved FM Approval, unlocking new opportunities in India's listed firefighting pump market.

8. The organization earned the Great Place to Work certification, supported by an impressive 89% positive feedback from employees across all parameters.

9. KSB Foundry successfully attained NORSOK Phase 1 certification (up to 70 mm), paving the way for new business with ADNOC and other Middle Eastern clients.

Business Highlights (Amounts in INR Crores)

Summarizing the Q3 2025 performance, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at KSB Limited, said, This year has been remarkable for KSB, driven by strong performance across our key business segments and continued trust from our partners and customers. We secured several prestigious projects, including major power and energy contracts in India and overseas, reinforcing our position as a reliable engineering solutions provider. Our contribution to the renewable energy landscape was further strengthened through large-scale solar pump installation projects under state-led initiatives.

It has been a year of expansion into new and promising areas. From supplying specialized pump systems for one of the world's largest carbon fibre projects in Gujarat to delivering advanced solutions for mining, power, and refinery projects across India, we continued to demonstrate engineering excellence and customer trust. Innovation remained central to our progress, marked by FM Approval for the Etanorm FXM pump and NORSOK Phase 1 certification for our foundry, opening new opportunities in firefighting and Middle Eastern markets.

Beyond business, we take immense pride in our people. KSB India was recognized as a Great Place to Work, with an outstanding 89% positive feedback across all parameters from our employees a reflection of the passion, engagement, and dedication that fuels our success.

Looking ahead, KSB remains committed to sustaining this momentum by pursuing excellence, driving innovation, and delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders.

Mr. Mahesh Bhave, Chief Financial Officer at KSB Limited, commented:

KSB delivered a strong and consistent performance in the third quarter, supported by consistent execution across key business segments. We continue to strengthen our financial position through effective cost management and operational efficiency, ensuring profitability despite a challenging cost environment.

On the ESG front, going one step ahead, in addition to the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, we have also released the Company's first Sustainability Report in October 2025. Delivering on our ESG commitments, we are working towards reduction of GHG emissions under Scope 1 and 2, while monitoring limited categories of Scope 3 emissions. We are also conducting supply chain assessments based on sustainability criteria and working on BRSR Core assurance. Our focus remains on driving sustainable value creation for all stakeholders through innovation and responsible business practices.

About KSB Limited

KSB Limited Founded in 1960 in India is a part of KSB SE & Co KGaA., one of the world's leading suppliers of pumps, valves and systems. Combining innovative technology and excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company has been offering innovative and sturdy solutions to cater to the myriad needs of the Indian Customer may it be in power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, water transport, etc. KSB specializes in Centrifugal End Suction Pumps, High Pressure Multistage Pumps, Industrial Gate, Globe, Check Valves, Submersible Motor Pumps, Monobloc & Mini Monobloc Pumps, Hydro pneumatic Systems and Control Valves.

Today the KSB group has a presence on all the continents with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations. In the year 2024, the Group generated consolidated annual sales revenue of close to 3 billion euros.

Contact: KSB Limited, Mumbai-Pune Road, Pimpri, Pune 411 018, Tel- +91 020 2710 1000.

