KSB Limited secures prestigious LOA for Solar Water Pumping Systems Under PM-KUSUM III Scheme

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11: KSB Limited, one of the leading Pumps and Valves manufacturers in India, having its solar manufacturing based in Sinnar, Maharashtra, recently secured a prestigious Letter of Award (LOA) from the Department of Agriculture, U.P. The LOA, worth Rs 27.78 Crores, is for the supply of 800 solar water pumping systems under the PM-KUSUM III scheme's Component B. This significant milestone reflects KSB Ltd.'s dedication to contributing to sustainable agriculture and promoting renewable energy solutions in India.

The PM-KUSUM III scheme, initiated in 2019, is part of the Indian government's broader mission to enhance solar and renewable energy targets. Component B of this scheme focuses on the installation of 17.5 lakh standalone solar agriculture pumps, subsidized by the government, to support sustainable farming practices.

Speaking on the occasion Sunil Bapat, Sr. General Manager & Plant Head-Sinnar, KSB Limited said "We are honoured to be entrusted with this opportunity to contribute to the PM-KUSUM III scheme and support the government's vision of sustainable agriculture. KSB's focus has always been on driving sustainability and excellence in the renewable energy sector. We are looking forward to partner the PM-KUSUM III scheme in other states across India."

KSB Limited founded in the year 1960, is headquartered in Pune in the state of Maharashtra. KSB in India is a leading international manufacturer of pumps, valves, systems and control valves. Specialized in Centrifugal End Suction Pumps, High Pressure Multistage Pumps, Industrial Gate, Globe, Check Valves, Submersible Motor Pumps, monobloc & mini monobloc pumps, Hydro pneumatic Systems and control valves. KSB has its presence across the country with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations.

KSB in India has plants in Pimpri, Chinchwad, Khandala, Vambori, Coimbatore, and Sinnar showcasing immaculate manufacturing and engineering practices.

