KSG Signs German Tennis Phenom

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 8: Kankanala Sports Group, the sports conglomerate behind INDE Racing and the Hyderabad Blackhawks, casts itself into the tennis fray today: KSG signs a 10-year agreement with highly sought-after, 8-year-old German tennis phenom, Aria Lancrescent.

Since its founding, KSG has been on a warpath venturing into a wide range of sports, amassing a considerable portfolio of teams. The group's decision to enter tennis comes as no surprise.

"Tennis is one of the most followed sports here in India. The Grand Slams attract a viewership that is nearly on par with the IPL and Champions League finals, underscoring the sport's widespread appeal. It was only a matter of when and with whom we would make our entry," said Mr. Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, the principal of KSG.

After multiple evaluations over a six-month period and inputs from national-level coaches of several countries, including Germany, Hungary, and the US, KSG ultimately chose Aria out of a pool of eight top contenders to be the face of the organization's tennis debut.

"It was immediately obvious that Aria possessed something very different for the sport, even at this young age; and the more we looked at her tennis, the more she impressed us on a 'once in a generation' level," said Mr. Kankanala.

In addition to KSG, Aria has been approached by several other interested sponsors across Europe and the US and is currently sponsored by the famous British luxury health and wellness brand, the David Lloyd Clubs, whose founder was one of the most successful tennis players in the UK and the captain of the British Davis Cup team.

"Aria is a part of David Lloyd's broader and ongoing sponsorship efforts for current and upcoming national- and international-level athletes, including a multitude of active Olympians for Germany," confirmed a representative of the David Lloyd Clubs.

Aria's tennis journey started when she was three and has maintained a 20-hour per week training schedule since she was five, six hours of which are on-court. Today, she is a member of TC Bad Homburg, the home of the Bad Homburg Open, the only German WTA 500 event leading up to Wimbledon.

When asked about her goals in tennis, Aria responded, "Back in kindergarten, other kids colored drawings of flowers and butterflies. I colored the Wimbledon logo. I still have it. It's on my wall. That's my goal."

KSG will be sponsoring and facilitating Aria's tennis development until 2034, when she turns 18.

"We are extremely thrilled about what's to come for Aria, and we will be here supporting her each step of the way," concluded Mr. Kankanala.

