Kshemavana Named Best Wellness Retreat in Asia at Asia's Excellence Awards 2025

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25: In a landmark recognition for holistic healing, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre has been awarded the title of Best Wellness Retreat in Asia at the prestigious Asia's Excellence Awards 2025, hosted by Insights Care India.

Located on the tranquil outskirts of Bengaluru, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center has emerged as a sanctuary for those seeking deep rejuvenation through an integrative approach to wellness. Combining the wisdom of Naturopathy, Yoga, and Mindfulness, the retreat has garnered acclaim from both domestic and international guests.

"This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to healing that goes beyond treatmentsit's about nurturing the whole self," said Dr. Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana. "We're honoured to be seen as a leader in wellness across Asia."

This award not only places Kshemavana firmly in the limelight but also reinforces its commitment to delivering meaningful and accessible holistic care. With ambitious plans to expand its services and embrace digital innovation, Kshemavana continues to redefine the wellness landscapetransforming healing into a way of life rather than a temporary escape.

About Kshemavana: Kshemavana is a wellness sanctuary dedicated to fostering lifestyle changes through personalised paths to healthy living, through naturopathy, yoga, and drugless care. It is a part of SDM institutes, spanning 23 acres of reforested land, it offers a deep retreat into nature, with therapeutic spaces guided by five streams of wellness and luxurious accommodations that inspire rest. Aimed at holistic, sustainable healing, Kshemavana helps restore the natural balance of the body, mind, and spirit, guiding individuals on their journey to well-being.

Address: Kshemavana,

SDM Institute of Naturopathy & Yogic Sciences,

Nelamangala, Kunigal bypass road

Mahadevapura, Bangalore 562123

Contact: 7625043800 / 802

Website: www.kshemavana.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor