KTCC's Bengaluru Edition of Silicon Valley HR Summit: A Remarkable Triumph in HR Advancement

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: Under the esteemed leadership of Abdul Musaddiq, President of the Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), the organization achieved a resounding success with its Bengaluru Edition of the Silicon Valley HR Summit, held on September 21, 2023, at the exquisite Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru. This summit marked a significant milestone in the advancement of human resources practices in the region, bringing together industry leaders, thought-provoking speakers, and innovative ideas that promise to reshape the future of HR.

The event was inaugurated by Mohammed Mohsin, IAS, Principal Secretary, Labour Department - Government of Karnataka, who served as the esteemed chief guest.

In addition to Mohammed Mohsin, the event featured distinguished guest of honours and key speakers, including:

Guest of Honors:

Marshneil Neeta Barua, VP - Human Resources, 6D Technologies

Debi Kar, Co-founder - Head of Tech, HYRGPT

CHETHAN RAJ, Chief Business Officer, Hirexa Solutions

Satheesh S, Director, Talent Acquisition, Qualitest

Arun Sunder, Director, Evoriea Group

Azaan Feroz Sait, Founder & Chief Happiness Officer, The Hub Bengaluru

Biswa Dipak Tripathy, Business Head - SMB Ecosystem, Onsurity

Karan Verma, CEO, Health Bridge

Amulya Kulkarni Kanade, Head of People Success, LOG9 Materials

Vijayan R, Head HR, Prodapt

Phalgun Nagendran, General Manager - HR, Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India

Latika Kandpal Rao, Associate Director Human Resources, South, Khaitan & Co

Vivek Pandey, City Head, Big Basket Instant

Mohammed Salman, Vice President, KTCC

Abdul Kashif, Director, Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC)

Event Sponsors and Partners:

Title Sponsor: Evoriea Group

Co-Sponsor: BigBasket Instant

Associate Sponsors: Onsurity & Swiggy Occasions

Supporting Partners: Bridge Health, Business Achievers India Foundation and Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce

The event witnessed the active participation of 150+ HR professionals, business heads, and decision-makers from different companies, representing a diverse range of industries.

Abdul Musaddiq, President of KTCC, expressed his satisfaction with the summit's outcome, stating, "We are thrilled with the success of the Bengaluru Edition of the Silicon Valley HR Summit. Our goal was to foster a culture of continuous learning and innovation in HR, and judging by the positive feedback and the enthusiasm of our participants, I am confident we have achieved that."

The Bengaluru Edition of the Silicon Valley HR Summit by KTCC, under the leadership of Abdul Musaddiq and with the generous support of these sponsors and partners, has undoubtedly set a benchmark for HR advancement in the region. As organizations navigate the ever-evolving workplace landscape, the insights and strategies shared at this event will serve as a valuable resource to drive HR excellence in Karnataka and beyond.

For more information about the event and future initiatives by the Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce, please visit https://ktcc.org.in/ or www.siliconvalleyhrsummit.com

The Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC) is a prominent business association in Karnataka dedicated to promoting commerce, trade, and economic growth in the region. With Abdul Musaddiq's visionary leadership and a rich history of serving the business community, KTCC organizes events and initiatives that foster collaboration, innovation, and growth among its members and partners.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor