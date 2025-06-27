Kull Sidhu's DAARO to Premiere Exclusively on Kable One This 4th July

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: Kable One proudly presents its latest original web series, DAARO, starring acclaimed actress Kull Sidhu in a raw, powerful role that promises to leave a lasting impact. Harinder Bhullar, Balwinder Dhaliwal, Guri Toor, Navi Bhangu, Aman Sutdhar, Mani Kular, Rahul Jungral, Harry Chauhan, and others deliver compelling performances. Directed and written by Ammardeep Gill, the web series will premiere exclusively on 4th July, only on Kable One.

DAARO tells the heart-wrenching yet inspiring story of a woman who rises from extreme poverty to demand justice and reclaim her dignity after enduring deep personal loss and betrayal. It's not just a tale of retribution it's a journey of courage, survival, and inner strength. In a remarkable commitment to her character, Kull Sidhu actually lived among poverty-stricken communities to fully embody the role. Her performance is being hailed as one of the most intense and transformative of her career.

What sets DAARO apart is its rooted storytelling and complete authenticity. The web series was shot entirely on real locations across rural Punjab, bringing a raw visual realism to the screen that resonates deeply. Backed by Kable One Originals, the webseries continues the platform's mission to showcase stories that are bold, grounded, and culturally significant. Kable One has quickly become a global platform for authentic Punjabi and regional content, reaching audiences in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Middle East, Europe, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, UAE, and South Africa.

"Our goal with Kable One has always been clear, to make authentic stories reach every heart, no matter what language it speaks."

Simranjeet Singh, Founder- KableOne

To ensure this powerful story reaches a wider audience, DAARO will be available in six languages Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English. This multi-language approach was conceptualized and initiated by Simranjeet Singh whose vision helped bring DAARO to diverse linguistic audiences.

The Kable One app is absolutely free to download, making it even easier to experience meaningful, culture-driven cinema from anywhere in the world.

So mark your calendars! This 4th July, witness a story of strength, survival, and justice only on Kable One, where the stories of Punjab meet the world.

Watch globally at: www.kableone.com

