Kulvant Baliyan Honored at International Visionaries Summit in Dubai for Elevating Indian Volleyball Globally

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10: The International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2025, held yesterday in Dubai, celebrated global excellence in sports, entrepreneurship, and innovation, honouring individuals who have made a significant impact in their fields. Among the distinguished honorees was Kulvant Baliyan, Chairman of Adi Yogi Sports Pvt. Ltd., recognized for his transformative contributions to Indian volleyball.

The summit highlighted Baliyan's role in organizing the Pro Volleyball League in Uttar Pradesh, a landmark event featuring over 120 international, national, and youth players. Broadcast live in more than 100 countries, the league has amassed over 450 million views across TV and digital platforms, marking an unprecedented level of international exposure for Indian volleyball.

The International Visionaries Summit & Awards applauded efforts to provide young athletes with professional platforms, elevate India's sporting profile, and showcase volleyball on a global stage. Under Baliyan's leadership, Indian volleyball has taken significant steps toward professionalization and international recognition, inspiring a new generation of players and sports enthusiasts.

Speaking at the summit, Baliyan stated, "India is brimming with sporting talent. Our goal is to bring global recognition to sports like volleyball and provide our players with the platform they truly deserve."

The event further underscored India's growing presence in international sports, with visionaries from across the world gathering to celebrate innovation, leadership, and excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor