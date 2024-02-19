Kumari Reclaims Valentine's Celebration, Makes Gifts Great Again!

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], February 19: Come Valentine's Day, we all dream of the cutest dates, the most romantic love sonnets, and beautiful gifts. But as the day progresses, reality hits hard, doesn't it? Last-minute chocolates, half-used perfumes, and sometimes gifts that really shouldn't even exist! Let's be honest; everyone was craving a change. Enter Kumari Fine Jewellery - a brand that decided to make gifts great again.

Rather than adding to the noise, Kumari decided to go off-script from the usual jewelry-focused Valentine's Day content. They invited their audience to share the worst gifts they had ever received during Valentine's. And then they turned this homage to bad gifts into a heartfelt expression of love.

To champion this gifting revolution, who better than a team of influencers who've experienced their fair share of gifting missteps? Kritika Khurana, Sufi Motiwala, Yashashree Rao, Ashna Chand, Shibani Bedi, and Dhriti Mehra stepped up, not just as style icons, but as genuine, relatable voices. Together with Kumari, they flipped the script on bad gifts, sharing their personal stories and inviting their followers to do the same.

The response? Overwhelming. Followers shared their stories of receiving gifts like anti-dandruff shampoo, cauliflower bouquet, blood pressure machine, toilet timer, and even wet wipes on Valentine's Day, proving that everyone has had a brush with a gift that missed the mark. This tidal wave of shared experiences showed how much everyone wants gifts that matter and kicked off a big push for more thoughtful gifting

Kumari Fine Jewelry did more than just collect tales of gifting gone wrong. In return, they rewarded folks who shared their stories with gorgeous Kumari heart charms. It was their way of showing they get what women look for in gifts and ensuring they deliver just that.

The results were remarkable: 22+ million video views across platforms, a reach of over 10+ million people on Instagram, and an impressive collection of over 100+ unique stories shared by the audience. This success not only highlighted the campaign's wide appeal but also reinforced Kumari's commitment to elevating the gifting experience.

When asked about the idea behind Kumari, founders Vikas & Supriya Kataria said, "Kumari is not just a brand; it's a revolution in the world of fine jewellery. Our vision is to transform it into a powerful form of self-expression and put the woman who wears Kumari, in the spotlight every single day. It's about more than just looking goodit's about feeling bold, being seen, and flaunting your unique style with confidence."

Founding Member Yash Kataria added, "Our brand is set to be the catalyst for change - pioneering in product design, disruptive in marketing, and unparalleled in customer experience. We're not here to follow Trends, we are here to set them with our unique designs & customer experience."

Kumari's CEO, Amit Bandi, said "Kumari stands at the forefront of a new era in the jewellery industry, where innovation is not just a buzzword, but our ethos. For the launch, we wanted something super fresh to reflect our energy. One of Kumari's values is to be true to our heart and we used that to create a conversation around turning gifts great by giving what the heart wants with Open Strategy & Design and Social Beat." With the conclusion of this year's Valentine's Day campaign, the brand continues its commitment to making every Valentine's Day iconic and memorable. Follow their journey to ensure every Valentine's celebration is unforgettable. Kumari Fine Jewellery encourages everyone to discover their unique designs on Instagram @kumarijewels.

Kumari Fine Jewelry caters to the bold, beautiful, and distinctively unique women who shine brightly and embrace their 'extra'. "Everyday Extra" is more than just a tagline for Kumari; it's a celebration of embracing every sparkling face of oneself and flaunting it with confidence. Building on DP Jeweller's esteemed legacy since 1940, Kumari merges tradition with modern flair, under the visionary guidance of founders Vikas, Supriya & Yash Kataria, and the CEO Amit Bandi. This brand is all about crafting modern, everyday jewelry that's perfect for the contemporary Indian woman who loves to show off her elevated style. For more about their unique pieces, visit the Kumari website - kumari.co and follow @kumarijewels on Instagram.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor