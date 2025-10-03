Kunal Sharma Puts Indian Youth at the Heart of Global Dialogue at World Youth Festival in Russia

New Delhi [India], October 3: Showcasing India's rising youth leadership on the world stage, Kunal Sharma, Founder of Chhatra Sansad India, represented the nation at the World Youth Festival Assembly 2025 in Russia. The event, which convened delegates from more than 200 countries, highlighted the role of young leaders in shaping the future of governance, trade, and society.

Spanning across Moscow, Nizhniy Novgorod, and Yaroslav, the 10-day festival provided a global platform for discussions on education, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Sharma actively participated in policy exchanges, delivered keynote remarks, and took part in collaborative workshops with youth leaders and international policymakers. His contributions emphasized the transformative potential of India's education reforms and the increasing participation of Indian youth in global trade and innovation.

A significant aspect of Sharma's engagement was his dialogue with senior Russian leadership, including the Governor of Yaroslav, the Governor of Nizhniy Novgorod, and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister. These conversations extended beyond cultural collaboration, exploring future-oriented areas of cooperation such as technology, industry, and youth-driven entrepreneurship.

One of the most notable achievements of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Chhatra Sansad India and youth leaders from 25 countries. The agreement is set to establish exchange programs in entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, and international trade, creating a global network of collaboration for young innovators. For India, this partnership opens new avenues for students, entrepreneurs, and startups to gain access to international opportunities.

Reflecting on the experience, Kunal Sharma shared:

“Representing India at such a global gathering was a responsibility as much as an honor. Engaging with leaders from around the world reaffirmed the need for youth to be at the forefront of international partnerships. Our generation has the capacity to connect nations not only through ideas but also through innovation and trade.”

By participating in the World Youth Festival Assembly 2025, Sharma strengthened India's image as a country with a vibrant and capable youth population. The recognition also underlined the decade-long mission of Chhatra Sansad India to nurture leadership and civic responsibility. With the new global partnerships forged in Russia, Sharma envisions Indian youth becoming key contributors to global policymaking, cross-border innovation, and cultural cooperation.

