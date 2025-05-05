New Delhi [India], May 5: Kundan Prajapati, a renowned Indian trading coach and the founder of The Trading Scholar, has launched a 20-hour free trading course aimed at empowering Indian youth with practical financial knowledge and trading skills. The initiative is part of his broader mission to make trading education accessible, structured, and impactful for lakhs of individuals across the country.

Widely recognized for his proficiency in option selling, hedging, and forex trading, Prajapati has established himself as a mentor who delivers value-driven education through systematic learning paths, real-time strategies, and result-oriented tools.

“The goal is simple – empower the next generation with knowledge that is often kept out of reach. Our 20-hour free course is specially crafted for youth, beginners, and aspiring traders to get a solid foundation in trading, risk management, and market psychology,” said Kundan Prajapati, speaking about his latest offering.

The Trading Scholar, under Prajapati's leadership, has become a go-to platform for anyone looking to master trading with confidence. The academy offers:

Free and paid structured courses covering basics to advanced levels. Live trading sessions and mentorship support. Custom-built algo trading tools to promote disciplined and automated trading. Valuable content focused on youth development, financial independence, and strategic decision-making.

With India witnessing a sharp increase in retail market participation, initiatives like these are crucial in bridging the knowledge gap and promoting safer, smarter trading practices.

Prajapati's teaching stands out for its emphasis on risk minimization and consistent performance, rather than speculative quick wins. His learner-first approach, combined with hands-on tools and clear strategies, has helped thousands of students make informed trading decisions.

For those interested in enrolling in the free 20-hour course or exploring other offerings, complete information and contact details can be found at:

https://en.wikiflux.org/wiki/index.php/Kundan_Prajapati

https://www.thetradingscholar.in/

About Kundan Prajapati:

Kundan Prajapati is an Indian financial educator and trading mentor known for his real-world expertise in derivatives and forex markets. Through The Trading Scholar, he is committed to transforming trading education by making it accessible, practical, and empowering for India's youth and aspiring traders.

