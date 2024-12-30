Kunwar's Global School Celebrates 8th Annual Day with Sanjay Mishra as Chief Guest

VISION COMMUNICATION

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30: Kunwar's Global School celebrated its 8th annual day with great fanfare, honoured by the presence of renowned Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra.

The event was a grand success, with students, parents, and staff coming together to make it a memorable day.

The event began with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony, paying homage to Kunwar Yasharth, the guiding soul of Kunwar's Global School.

Chief guest Sanjay Mishra was felicitated by the medicine man of UP and chairman of the school, Rajesh Singh Dayal.

In his address, Sanjay Mishra praised the selfless contributions of Rajesh Singh Dayal, highlighting his sacrifices for the betterment of the school and his remarkable social initiatives in education and healthcare.

Mishra also commended the school's infrastructure and facilities, acknowledging the institution's commitment to shaping a better future for India.

Furthermore, Sanjay Mishra shared valuable life lessons and mantras for success with the students, inspiring them to become better human beings. The students were enthralled by his words of wisdom and enthusiasm.

The cultural programme that followed was a vibrant display of talent, with students performing on different songs and dances. The pre-primary students stole the show with their adorable performances. The event also featured a mesmerizing play on the life of Lord Buddha, which left the audience spellbound.

The vote of thanks was given by the principal of the school, Apu Dey, who thanked the chairman, Rajesh Singh Dayal, for his unwavering support and motivation. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sanjay Mishra for his kind words and motivational speech.

The event concluded on a high note, with students, parents, and staff enjoying the festivities and taking home memories to cherish.

Kunwar's Global School is a premier educational institution in Lucknow, committed to providing holistic education to its students. The school is dedicated to fostering academic excellence, creativity, and social responsibility in its students.

